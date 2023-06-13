Save Now, Buy Later Platform Accrue Savings Announces Partnership with CheapOair

Accrue Savings and CheapOair team up to help Americans travel the world for less and without debt

NEW YORK, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accrue Savings , the first-of-its-kind co-branded savings platform also known as Save Now, Buy Later, has joined forces with leading online travel agency CheapOair . The partnership enables Americans to save up to explore the world while avoiding unnecessary debt. Accrue offers a unique payment solution that incentivizes customers to save for their trips by offering cash rewards along the way. Travelers can also expedite their savings goal by inviting friends and family to contribute to their Accrue Savings account.

"Research shows 1 in 5 people have gone into debt due to a vacation. Our goal is to make travel more inclusive, ensuring that planning a vacation does not compromise one's financial well-being," said Accrue Savings Founder & CEO, Michael Hershfield. "CheapOair recognizes that everyone should have multiple payment options as they book their upcoming adventure, vacation, or experiences. We share that vision and are thrilled to have them as our first travel partner."

Among those that are actively planning a trip, a substantial 82% of them are diligently setting aside funds for their upcoming adventures, typically starting their savings journey at least four months in advance of their purchase. With this new payment offering, CheapOair travelers now have a starting point for their savings while also earning cash rewards toward their ultimate goal.

"Our partnership with Accrue revolutionizes the way Americans save for travel, making it a more inclusive and enjoyable experience. Now, our travelers have an opportunity to save up to embark on their dream adventures without compromising their budget," said Andrew Stein, VP of Partnerships at CheapOair. "With Accrue's crowdfunding tool, our travelers can also invite loved ones to contribute to their savings account, turning travel into a shared endeavor."

CheapOair follows a number of retailers helping consumers tackle debt by partnering with Accrue to offer a savings alternative to the multiple credit options currently available. CheapOair customers can opt to start a savings account via Accrue directly through the CheapOair website for a seamless start to their next journey.

Travelers can open their Accrue Savings account today by going to www.cheapoair.com/rewards/accrue-savings .

About Accrue Savings

Accrue Savings is an embedded savings experience allowing Americans to save up and pay less for the things they love without debt or fees. Accrue works with brand partners — like Solstice Sunglasses, SmileDirectClub, CheapOair, and many more — across industries to create incentives that reward people for saving up on their terms. Through flexible saving options, rewards, and crowdfunds, it's never been easier to save up and pay less. For more information, please visit www.accruesavings.com. Accrue Savings is a financial technology company and is not a bank. Banking services provided by Blue Ridge Bank, N.A., Member FDIC. For more information, please visit www.accruesavings.com .

About CheapOair

CheapOair is an online travel agency that specializes in providing cheap flights and great last-minute flight deals for travelers worldwide. Consumers can book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android, by phone or live chat. Part of Fareportal's family of travel brands, CheapOair bridges the gap between an online travel agency and a traditional agency with travel agents available worldwide to help find great deals on flights to global destinations on over 500 airlines, a million lodgings, and 100s of car rental companies. Follow CheapOair on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for travel inspiration and helpful travel tips.

