Inbenta Appoints Adam Rivera to Chief Legal Officer

DALLAS, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inbenta, a conversational AI platform designed to optimize customer experience, today announced the appointment of Adam Rivera to Chief Legal Officer. As Chief Legal Officer, Rivera will be responsible for leading Inbenta's legal, compliance, and regulatory oversight.

Rivera joins Inbenta from DoorDash where he served as a senior privacy leader, heading a global privacy compliance team for the platform. Rivera also held the role of Head of Privacy, Americas at Refinitiv, later acquired by the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG). Rivera has broad international legal experience, with a developed expertise in privacy, data governance, cyber security, employment law and M&A.

Rivera's responsibilities include helping Inbenta solidify its leadership position as a responsible provider of Conversational AI solutions, especially important as the AI industry navigates new challenges, rapid adoption and regulatory interest.

"We are excited to be joined by Adam Rivera as Chief Legal Officer," Melissa Solis, CEO at Inbenta. "Adam joins Inbenta at a time when efforts to expand Inbenta's Conversational AI platform and footprint are fast underway. Adam and his team will ensure that Inbenta's practices and services meet and exceed the evolving regulatory requirements of the AI and privacy landscape."

"Inbenta is a fast-growing business navigating a very dynamic market," said Adam Rivera, Chief Legal Officer at Inbenta. "As the market matures, security, compliance and privacy will become a top priority for companies looking to leverage AI solutions. It's important that AI firms, like Inbenta, take steps now to differentiate themselves in this area. I am thrilled to join Inbenta's leadership team as we embark on this mission."

About Inbenta

Founded in 2005, Inbenta (www.inbenta.com) is a global conversational AI platform designed to optimize customer experience. The company's powerful platform combines the use of Natural Language Processing and Neuro-Symbolic AI to offer four digital support communication modules – Chatbot, Knowledge, Search, and Messenger – delivering a complete and configurable solution for any enterprise. With its headquarters in Dallas, TX, and with regional offices in the U.S., Europe, Brazil and Japan, Inbenta has over 1,000 global brands using its solution across a range of industries, including: financial services, travel, ecommerce, telecom, and utilities.

