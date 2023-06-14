NOBO selected to BizWest Mercury 100 List for 2023

NOBO was recognized as the fastest-growing private company in the Boulder Valley with above $22M revenue by BizWest's Mercury 100.

Boulder, Colo., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NOBO, a leading vertically integrated multistate cannabis operator, today announced that it made BizWest's Mercury 100 list of the fastest-growing companies in Colorado for 2022. The Mercury 100 event hosted by BizWest took place on June 8th where the fastest-growing private companies in Boulder County and Northern Colorado were honored for their continued growth over two years in their respective industries. As the only cannabis company to make the list, NOBO was recognized for its continued expansion with 667% revenue growth between 2020 and 2022.

Compiled by BizWest's research department, the Mercury 100 list is ranked by percentage revenue growth over a two-year period. The 100 companies are divided into 5 "flights" with a total of 10 companies per flight; flights are based on total annual revenue. The 10 companies in each of the five flights are then ranked by their percentage of revenue growth over a two-year period, with the top five in each flight being introduced at the Mercury 100 event.

"NOBO is truly honored to make the Mercury 100 list this year. We set out to build a company that redefines the cannabis industry and paves the way as more states legalize cannabis. Our goal is to create the highest quality of products and deliver them to the broadest range of consumers. We cultivate to exacting standards which our customers recognize. This award demonstrates our success in building a foundation for many years to come," states Alan Bonsett, CEO at NOBO. "Boulder County and Colorado continue to be known as the leaders in how to develop and grow cannabis companies that shape the industry while playing a part in the communities in which we operate."

Out of the 10 competing companies in the top category, NOBO was ranked number one with 667% growth between 2020 and 2022, which is an outstanding accomplishment. The growth for NOBO is attributed to attention to detail and being able to take advantage of new market opportunities in very competitive and regulated markets. The passion to take customer feedback and produce sought-after products contributed to NOBO's rapid revenue acceleration and shows no signs of slowing down.

