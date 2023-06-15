CXL makes appearance in public cloud, as shown by Liftr Insights data

Liftr Insights history of data will track growth relative to prior generations.

AUSTIN, Texas, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Liftr Insights, a pioneer in market intelligence driven by unique data, identified deployment of CXL-ready instances in the cloud.

Seeing CXL-ready instances is just the beginning. Our customers know there are more investment signals to come.

Liftr Insights data show the first instances appearing in May 2023. Multiple cloud providers have added these AMD and Intel Generation 9 processors. These are the first instances seen across the top six cloud providers, representing over 75% of the public cloud space.

What is CXL?

CXL ("Compute Express Link") is a technology for improving memory performance by pooling multiple types of memory. The end goal is to improve performance, especially in provisioning and scaling applications.

"Our customers are excited to see signals like this coming from our data," says Tab Schadt, CEO of Liftr Insights. "These are important data points for investors and market intelligence analysts at corporates."

CXL 1.1 is enabled in the latest generation (Generation 9) processors from both AMD and Intel. CXL will create new revenue opportunities in the public cloud for companies such as Marvell and Broadcom as vendors of CXL switches. This is also a revenue opportunity for memory, networking, and accelerator vendors.

"What happens in public cloud mirrors and leads what happens in private cloud," says Schadt. "So, these changes indicate additional growth happening in the more opaque private cloud."

CXL is particularly valuable to accelerators, which have expanded significantly over the 4 years of Liftr data. That same history can be leveraged to compare trajectory of newer rollouts, such as these CXL-ready instances.

Schadt states, "Seeing CXL-ready instances is just the beginning. Now to watch how quickly they get adopted and propagate. The rate of growth is even more important than the first sighting. Our customers know there are more investment signals to come!"

About Liftr Insights

Liftr Insights generates reliable market intelligence using unique data, including details about configurations, components, deployment geo, and pricing for:

Server processors: Intel Xeon, AMD EPYC, and AWS's Arm-based Graviton brands

Datacenter compute accelerators: GPUs, FPGAs, TPUs, and AI chips from NVIDIA, Xilinx, Intel, AMD, AWS, and Google

As shown on the Liftr Cloud Regions Map at https://bit.ly/LiftrCloudRegionsMap , among the companies tracked are Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Alibaba Cloud, Google Cloud, Oracle Cloud, and Tencent Cloud as well as semiconductor vendors AMD, Ampere, Intel, NVIDIA, and Xilinx. Liftr Insights subject matter experts translate company-specific service provider data into actionable alternative data. Market intelligence consumers can easily ingest this timely, standardized, and operationally-compliant information into their predictive financial models.

