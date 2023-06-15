edX Launches Groundbreaking AI MicroBootCamp™ in Partnership with Leading Universities

12 universities to offer new upskilling program in artificial intelligence and machine learning beginning in July 2023

LANHAM, Md., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- edX , a leading global online learning platform from 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), today announced the launch of its groundbreaking new Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence MicroBootCamp program in partnership with 12 leading universities. The intensive online program is designed to rapidly equip technology professionals with the core skills needed to excel in the dynamic fields of machine learning and AI.

The Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence MicroBootCamp program will initially be offered by 12 university partners including Columbia University's Fu Foundation School of Engineering and Applied Science , Southern Methodist University , The Ohio State University College of Engineering , University of North Carolina at Charlotte , University of Denver , University of Kansas Jayhawk Global , University of Central Florida , University of New Hampshire Professional Development & Training , University of Richmond , and others. Enrollment is open at edX.org, with the first cohorts starting in July 2023. Prior coding experience in Python is highly recommended.

Through the 10-week, project-based program, learners will be immersed in cutting-edge AI topics and skills, including supervised and unsupervised machine learning, neural networks, natural language processing (NLP), and emerging AI developments. The program's interactive lessons have been meticulously designed to provide real-world context to the concepts and skills taught. With a rich blend of text, graphics, and video materials, complemented by live instructor support, expert grading feedback, and real-time learning assistant support, the program will deliver a comprehensive and engaging self-paced learning experience. As with all edX MicroBootCamp programs , this program is priced to support tax-friendly employee education benefits.

"AI and machine learning aren't just buzzwords; they're the rocket fuel propelling us into the future," said Anant Agarwal, Founder of edX, Chief Platform Officer at 2U, and former director of CSAIL, MIT's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory. "At edX, we're teaming up with premier university and industry partners, crafting top-tier, flexible programs that fast-track career readiness. Together, we're turning learners into leaders in the AI landscape."

In the last six months, there has been a surge in learners interested in AI-related higher education programs, evidenced by an 80% increase in searches for 'artificial intelligence' on edX.org. To help meet this demand, the Machine Learning and AI MicroBootCamp was developed to help professionals build skills that can be immediately translated and applied to current job roles or be used as a foundation to pursue additional education and support future career outcomes.

"As AI impacts every industry and our daily lives, the new MicroBootCamp offered by Columbia Engineering provides access to a potentially transformative pathway for professionals to advance their knowledge and harness AI's power responsibly and effectively," said Soulaymane Kachani, Senior Vice Provost of Columbia University. "Columbia Engineering's long-standing partnership with edX and 2U has been instrumental in equipping learners from diverse backgrounds with an education that is at the forefront of technical innovation."

"UNC Charlotte was among the first institutions to join edX's boot camp network and provide learning opportunities tied to career mobility in rapidly evolving fields," said Asher Haines, Associate Provost of UNC Charlotte's School of Professional Studies. "By expanding our partnership to include this new MicroBootCamp, we are equipping students and lifelong learners in our community with the tools they need to shape what's next in the realm of AI."

edX and its partners continue to invest in high-quality, cutting-edge AI content. In addition to the Machine Learning and AI MicroBootCamp program, five new ChatGPT open courses are now available on edX.org, giving millions of people worldwide the opportunity to learn about utilizing one of the world's fastest growing applications . Courses, which are free to audit, include Prompt Engineering Advanced ChatGPT and ChatGPT for education , business , healthcare , and technology, coding and data .

"Skills like prompt engineering are key to making the most out of the AI programs and tools available today," continued Agarwal. "As AI continues to transform the way we work and learn, edX is committed to making education in this area accessible for everyone."

As one of the world's largest developers of technology talent, edX has supported more than 70,000 boot camp graduates globally with the skills, knowledge, and career resources to achieve their goals. For more information and to enroll in courses, visit edx.org/learn/artificial-intelligence .

About edX

edX is the global online learning platform that exists to help learners everywhere unlock their potential. edX was founded by Harvard and MIT in 2012 to make the world's best education available to everyone. Today, as a 2U, Inc. company (Nasdaq: TWOU), edX connects 76 million people worldwide with the skills, knowledge and support to achieve their goals. Together with the world's leading universities and companies, edX offers thousands of free and open courses, professional certificates, boot camps, credit-bearing micro credentials, and undergraduate and graduate degrees. Discover purpose-built online programs in technology, business, healthcare, science, education, social work, sustainability, and more at edX.org .

