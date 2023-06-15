Empowering Our Future Workforce: Aderis Energy Installs in Northeast School District with Advanced Energy Solutions

BLOOMSBURG, Pa., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aderis Energy, a leading provider of advanced renewable energy monitoring and control solutions, recently installed a cutting-edge, integrated system for Central Columbia School District's high school and middle school buildings. This project is particularly notable as it showcases Aderis Energy's unique ability to meet utility and system integration requirements while supporting diverse solar arrays.

The school district now boasts multiple rooftop and ground-mount solar arrays designed to decrease the buildings' overall energy demand. This behind-the-meter installation, while seemingly less complex than larger utility-scale projects, required advanced coordination and communication to meet the utility requirements for protection, so Aderis Energy's agile solutions were a perfect fit.

Central Columbia School District is interconnected with PPL Electric Utilities. To ensure grid reliability, the schools' two unique interconnections mandated both intertie protection relaying (IPR) and monitoring and control of the new solar arrays' inverters. Aderis Energy, employing its turnkey product offerings, delivered a PPL-compliant IPR solution and a unified monitoring and control system for all metering, protection relaying, inverters, and weather sensors.

By utilizing the schools' existing local area network, Aderis Energy eliminated unnecessary cellular data charges and equipment costs. Aderis' portfolio aggregation solutions are intended to empower the end customer to more effectively monitor & control multiple energy assets, thereby rapidly advancing renewable energy adoption. It's worth noting that Aderis Energy recently crossed the threshold of 2GW of deployed equipment into the field, having only surpassed 1GW late last year.

Customary to the majority of sites with Aderis Energy equipment, their proprietary Acuity™ Edge computing platform played a crucial role in this project. Acuity collects impeccable and actionable data while providing real-time dashboards and alarming for asset management. Additionally, Acuity touts a kiosk dashboard of read-only educational displays which the school district uses for its renewable energy curriculum. Aderis' Acuity platform eliminates the need for multiple installations or licenses- even for complex multi-array systems and microgrids, offering substantial savings. A single installation of Acuity provides owners the ability to monitor multiple solar arrays and report from numerous metering points – delivering information for revenue recognition, load analysis, and array performance. Acuity also maximizes a single set of weather sensors by translating data for each array's specific tilt and orientation. This ensures accurate performance analysis and enhances operational efficiency without additional hardware costs.

With this latest deployment, Aderis Energy reaffirms its place as an industry leader and innovator, providing arguably the most advanced energy solutions on the market to a broad range of clients, big and small.

