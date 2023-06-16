The CATIC Family of Companies and AXIS 360 Lift Partner to Develop an Educational Program for Entry-Level Title Professionals

ROCKY HILL, Conn., June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The CATIC Family of Companies and AXIS 360 Lift have formed a strategic partnership to develop a dynamic educational program titled AXIS Title Academy. This program, much like AXIS Lending Academy, is designed to be a thoughtful and thoroughly curated education platform that will help address the prevailing diverse talent gap for the title industry. CATIC and AXIS 360 Lift are both committed to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) in a meaningful way and collectively acknowledge that there is a present need to create new pools of diverse talent across this industry.

This free 90-day education program will be open to anyone who is interested in pursuing a career in the title industry.

Talent from diverse backgrounds (e.g., people of color; veterans; individuals with disabilities; and members of the LGBTQ+ community) are highly encouraged to participate in the program. This comprehensive educational program will be delivered live and virtually to all learners by AXIS 360 Lift and the program will include the following activities:

Live classroom training sessions with certified educators and title professionals;

Interactive lab to reinforce learning content;

Paid internship opportunity with a partner organization;

Mentoring support with a dedicated title professional;

60-day Wellness Program and 30-day Professional Development Program; and

Job placement services.

"Our mission is to address the mortgage and lending industry's continuous staffing and education gap through education, wellness, diversity and inclusion," said Paul Gigliotti, Founder and CEO of AXIS 360 Lift. "This free education program will provide our learners with a great opportunity to successfully start a career in the title industry and it also provides various organizations across the title industry with direct access to new pools of qualified entry-level talent."

Pursuant to CATIC's corporate social justice strategy, the company aspires to play an active role in building better communities by promoting fair and equitable treatment for all underrepresented groups, particularly women and people of color. As part of this ongoing strategic effort, the company regularly seeks to partner with other organizations who share a similar desire to find innovative ways to create new pools of diverse talent for the title industry as the needs of the workforce and the real estate industry continue to evolve over time.

"Given the dynamic shifts in the demographics of future homebuyers expected over the next few years, it is important to ensure diverse talent is afforded ample opportunity to access various careers available in the title industry," stated Damon Carter, Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. "Doing so will have a direct impact on the consumer experiences of future homebuyers because the title industry will benefit from the infusion of innovative ideas and new perspectives. Furthermore, a more diverse workforce will also more accurately reflect the homebuying community being serviced moving forward."

The new educational program is scheduled to launch in the Fall of 2023. Anyone interested in applying to participate in the program can send an email to paul@pjoperation.com or visit www.AXIS360LIFT.com for further information regarding the application process. Additionally, business leaders across the title industry who would like to directly support this strategic effort and obtain regular access to graduates of the program are encouraged to send an email to paul@pjoperation.com or aalessandro@catic.com to discuss further.

About CATIC

CATIC, along with its sister company CATIC Title Insurance Company, is currently licensed in every state east of the Mississippi and in Texas and is currently doing business through an independent agent network in 19 states. The Company is an underwriting member of the American Land Title Association (ALTA) and the North American Bar-Related® Title Insurers. For more information about the Company, or to become a CATIC agent, please visit us at www.CATIC.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

About AXIS 360 Lift

Axis is the first of its kind nonprofit education platform bridging the gaps of Education, DE&I, and Cultural Wellness in the housing industry. Axis offers a full scope education and career path for diverse individuals to enter the housing industry through its robust 90-day programs. These programs are free-to-the-learner and supported by top of industry organizations who then hire graduates upon completion of internships as well as mentorships. Axis provides LIFT to the housing industry one individual, department, and organization at a time. For more information, please visit www.axis360lift.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

