Unlock Your Creativity with Govee Curtain Lights - The Perfect Solution for Personalizable, Ambient, and Theme-Specific Lighting

HONG KONG, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Govee , an innovator in the smart home industry, today announces the launch of the Govee Curtain Lights , designed to enhance home décor and provide a personalized lighting experience. This innovation features best-in-class pattern display capabilities, ultimate DIY functionality, and versatile indoor and outdoor installation options. The Govee Curtain Lights provide a unique, easy-to-use, and fun decorative lighting experience–whether you're hosting a birthday bash, dinner party, holiday celebration, or are just looking to have ambient lighting in your home.

Govee Launches Curtain Lights: Providing Easily Customizable and Dynamic Décor for Any Occasion (PRNewswire)

Unmatched Pattern Display Options for All Your Decorating Needs

The Govee Curtain Lights provide next-level vibrancy as they are comprised of 520 teardrop-shaped light beads – nearly double the amount of beads available in competitor products. The light beads are uniformly arranged to display beautiful personalized or preset patterns, logos, and text. High pixel density enhances pattern display, and up to three product sets can be layered to further elevate pattern clarity and dimension.

Unleash Creativity With Endless DIY Customization

The Govee Curtain Lights offer endless customization and DIY options including a unique five layer technology. This allows creators to design multi-dimensional patterns by applying preset features in the Govee Home app that adjust the design's color, movement speed, and size. For ultimate personalization, users can also paint custom designs or type any text to be displayed on the curtain lights. Users can even upload GIFs and imagery, such as team or brand logos.

The Govee Curtain Lights are equipped with 62 other preset scenes to match seasonal events and holidays, such as a gingerbread man for the holidays, hearts for Valentine's Day, Easter eggs, ghosts for Halloween, a birthday cake, a sunset, a moon, falling petals, and so many more.

Versatile Installation Options for Any Environment

The Govee Curtain Lights also feature a seamless and intuitive self-installation process. Each box comes packed with multiple installation accessories – including hooks, adhesive tape, and nails – designed for both indoor and outdoor placement options.

For ultimate versatility, the Govee Curtain Lights feature an IP65 waterproof rating, which means they can be used outdoors including in a yard, on a front porch, poolside, or on a patio. Whether you want a Christmas tree design displayed in your front window or in a small apartment, warm white light for ambient bedroom lighting, a pumpkin displayed on your porch for Halloween, or cool blues poolside in your backyard, the options are truly endless.

Other features:

Fully immersive Experience with DreamView : Users can quickly and easily sync the Govee Curtain Lights' effects to other Govee lights in your smart home setup : Users can quickly and easily sync the Govee Curtain Lights' effects to other Govee lights in your smart home setup

Sync to Your Favorite Music : Music Mode allows users to sync the lights to match musical beats and other surrounding audio

Voice Control Enabled : The Govee Curtain Lights are compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant and can also be intuitively controlled through the Govee Home app

Easy Pairing: Users can connect up to three Curtain Lights in a series via the app. They also do not need to be physically connected, meaning the user can place them on one wall, or on three different walls

Prices and Availability

The Govee Curtain Lights are now available for $129.99 in the United States through Govee.com and Amazon . The product will be available in the UK and EU for £159.99/ €159.99 in late July 2023 through Govee.com and Amazon.

For more information about Govee Curtain Lights, please visit Govee.com .

About Govee

Since 2017, Govee has been committed to making life smarter. As a leading global smart home solution company, the company aims to provide personalized and fun life experiences through innovation in the smart home space. This includes a close focus on ambient lighting solutions and home appliances. Govee is continuously building upon its ecosystem of smart products and improving performance, user benefits, and consumer usability in all scenarios. To learn more about Govee, please visit Govee.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GOVEE MOMENTS LIMITED