Lone Star National Bank Selects Alkami's Digital Banking Platform

Expansive digital transformation helps community bank innovate forward

PLANO, Texas, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) ("Alkami"), a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for banks and credit unions in the U.S., announced today that Texas-based Lone Star National Bank has selected the Alkami Digital Banking Platform as a pillar of its technology stack transformation. The partnership is expected to significantly enhance Lone Star National Bank's customer experience while also positioning the bank for long-term growth.

Alkami Logo (PRNewsfoto/Alkami Technology, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Lone Star National Bank, which has more than 42,000 digital banking users, decided to switch to the Alkami Platform after vetting several vendors. "Having analyzed numerous options for our digital banking platform, we found Alkami to be the most progressive and growth-oriented solution provider," said Herbert Berkley, IT project manager for Lone Star National Bank.

Lone Star National Bank set out to find a platform that would catapult them to the forefront of digital banking, help them grow their small business customer base and provide a better user experience for their account holders. "Alkami's single platform for retail and business customers, combined with their focus on innovation and proven track record of delivering on their roadmap, made them the clear choice for us," Berkley continued. "Alkami's real-time syncing system, new mobile UX and vast extensibility capabilities checked all the boxes and then some," added Bryon Guerra, assistant vice president of digital banking for Lone Star National Bank.

"Forward-thinking community and regional banks are building their digital sales and service platform now to strategically differentiate and position themselves for success," said Stephen Bohanon, Alkami's co-founder and chief strategy and product officer. "We are excited to support Lone Star National Bank's digital transformation and look forward to partnering with them to enhance their customer experience, grow revenue and innovate forward."

About Alkami

Alkami Technology, Inc. is a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the United States that enables clients to grow confidently, adapt quickly and build thriving digital communities. Alkami helps clients transform through retail and business banking, digital account opening and digital loan origination, payment security, and data analytics and marketing solutions. To learn more, visit www.alkami.com .

About Lone Star National Bank

Lone Star National Bank is a full-service independent community bank with 38 locations in South Texas, United States, including the Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio, Texas. The bank, which opened its doors in 1983, is headquartered in McAllen, Texas, and is dedicated to being the premier, independent community bank in South Texas. For more information, visit www.lonestarnationalbank.com .

Media Relations Contact

Marla Pieton

marla.pieton@alkami.com



Katie Schimmel

katie@outlookmarketingsrv.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alkami Technology, Inc.