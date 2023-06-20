TRX® ANNOUNCES HIRING OF MATT BROWNE AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF ENGINEERING

Veteran Nike Product Innovator Will Oversee Development of TRX's Connected Product Ecosystem; New Hire Further Bolsters Prominent Executive Team Poised To Revitalize Iconic Fitness Brand

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TRX® , the global leader in functional training products and world-class training content, has added former Nike innovator, Matt Browne, to its executive team as Senior Vice President of Engineering. Reporting directly to TRX CEO, Jack Daly, Browne joins an esteemed group of experienced and savvy business-minded executives to continue the brand's dramatic revitalization and ongoing evolution toward a digital ecosystem where innovative technology meets world-class products.

In his role as SVP of Engineering, Browne will be responsible for leading the ongoing development of TRX's connected ecosystem for all of its functional fitness products. TRX is currently engaged in the integration of digital and data-driven technology within its flagship product, the TRX Suspension Trainer. Browne will play a key role in driving the development of the connected-strap initiative to production, coordinating hardware-development upgrades to support connected devices, and owning future product development to update and improve TRX's existing lineup of world-class fitness products.

"Our connected fitness initiative is essential to the future of TRX, and Matt will provide invaluable leadership for all things mechanical and electrical that are core to that initiative. In addition to developing and bringing connected products from concept to reality, Matt will spearhead numerous redesigns to the existing product lineup, along with ideation and implementation of new products," said TRX CEO, Jack Daly. "Matt has an incredible background in successfully ushering physical products into the digital world, and we're confident he will be a valuable member of the TRX family and a needle mover within our senior leadership team."

Prior to joining TRX, Browne spent more than a decade with Nike working in product development, manufacturing, operations, supply chain, and sustainable engineering. Browne brings a wealth of knowledge and experience launching many successful products, including Wi-Fi-connected consumer electronics devices, automotive subsystems, and web-based services.

"Joining a truly iconic fitness company with as much tradition and history as TRX is truly an honor," said Browne. "TRX is a renowned global fitness brand, and I'm excited to bring my expertise in product design, engineering, and manufacturing to bear for the brand's critical new product and technology-driven initiatives. Ultimately, the notion of delivering game-changing products to the masses is incredibly motivating."

Browne joins a TRX Senior Leadership Team that has been significantly revamped since Daly and Founder, Randy Hetrick reacquired the brand in 2022. With the goal of being nimble and efficient, TRX has built a team of proven veterans, including Hetrick, Chief Revenue Officer, Rick Cusick and SVP & General Counsel, Alain Villeneuve. Grounded by these long-time TRX leaders, Daly and Hetrick have tapped a variety of specialists with proven track records in brand-building and innovation, including Browne, Chief Technology Officer Quincy Carroll, formerly of Crunchyroll, Chief Financial Officer Doug Greef, Formerly of Revlon, and Senior Vice President of Operations & Supply Chain Jeff Woodhouse, formerly of Nike and Nautilus.

This well-established management team will work closely with an all-star Board of Directors, including Mark Fields, formerly of Ford, Susan Kilrain, formerly of NASA, Frank McGuigan, formerly of Uber Freight and Daniel Tiemann, formerly of KPMG. Together, this group of industry-leading talent will bring the TRX brand to new heights through hard work, dedication, and innovation.

