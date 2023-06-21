Mediso receives FDA approval for InterView™ nuclear medicine image processing software

BUDAPEST, Hungary, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediso has announced the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance of the InterView™ FUSION and InterView™ XP multimodality (PET/SPECT/MRI/CT) image processing and reporting software which is specifically adapted for nuclear medicine and molecular imaging workflows.

The vendor independent InterView™ software offers a complete solution for image visualization, post-processing and reporting specifically adapted for the routine nuclear medicine and molecular imaging workflow. Workflows and specialized tools cover the most common nuclear medicine studies including bone, cardiac, central nervous system, thyroid, parathyroid, kidney, liver, digestive system and lung. Fast and standardized reporting is available for all nuclear medicine procedures. The software improves SPECT image quality with iterative reconstruction and reach absolute quantitation with Tera-Tomo™ SPECT reconstruction engine, making fast and accurate personalized dosimetry possible. It also features a variety of state-of-the-art modules to enhance clinical and preclinical research work such as automatic lesion detection, and automatic segmentation and image denoising. The InterView™ software seamlessly integrates to any hospital information system either running on stand-alone workstation, or on physical or virtualized server.

"Receiving the FDA nod for our image processing software marks the next step in marketing our clinical products in the USA," said Istvan Bagamery, founder and CEO of Mediso. "The InterView™ software together with the AnyScan SPECT and SPECT/CT clinical systems provide a complete solution for all nuclear medicine routine and research application and they demonstrate our continuous commitment to the molecular imaging market."

Mediso, works in the field of medical imaging for 30+ years with a profile of development, manufacturing, selling and servicing standalone and multi-modality imaging devices. The company offers complete solutions from hardware design to evaluation and quantification software for clinical patient care and preclinical research.

Mediso has a leader position in the clinical nuclear medicine market with over 1500 commissioned systems around the world. Beyond the market leading AnyScan TRIO SPECT/CT, Mediso also offers an integrated SPECT/PET/CT triple modality system that is unique on the market.

Products are sold directly or through a distribution network in 100+ countries worldwide.

