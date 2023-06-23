Bond Vet Welcomes Garrett Lewis as CEO

NEW YORK, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bond Vet, a leading provider of veterinary urgent and primary care services in North America has announced Garrett Lewis as CEO. Garrett succeeds Founder Mo Punjani, who will remain with the company as its Chairman. Bond Vet is a tech-enabled platform of veterinary clinics and a pioneer in the vet urgent care space. Bond Vet offers a highly flexible, convenient experience for pet care, with clinics providing a wide range of appointment options, including pre-scheduled appointments, walk-in visits, and telehealth.

Garrett brings over 20 years of leadership experience and deep industry knowledge, spending the past decade in the pet care and broader healthcare industries. He brings extensive experience in growing multi-site healthcare businesses, building and enabling high-performing teams, and a proven track record of leadership roles across strategy, business development, operations, and business leadership.

Previously, Garrett was Chief Operating Officer at VCA Animal Hospitals (VCA), owner and operator of the largest network of freestanding veterinary hospitals in the United States and Canada, where he led U.S. and Brazil Veterinary Hospitals, Marketing, Innovation and Real Estate teams. He started with VCA in 2016 as Group Vice President of hospitals across the Midwest and held a variety of roles at the company, where he achieved strong financial performance, launched key initiatives and built a strong talent pipeline. Prior to VCA, Garrett served as Regional Operations Director at DaVita, one of the nation's largest kidney care organizations. Garrett holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a BS from the University of Tennessee.

"Mo, Dr. Zay, Lukas and the Bond Vet team have built an incredible company, uniquely focused on providing top-tier pet care and client experience supported by innovative technology and software access. Their growth over the past few years has been impressive and something I look forward to continuing as we advance Bond Vet's role in pet health in communities across the U.S. I see immense opportunity in serving our growing end markets through continued service expansion, all supported by an excellent team," said Garrett Lewis, CEO, Bond Vet. "Bond Vet gives pet parents the type of tech-enabled healthcare experiences originally pioneered for humans. I look forward to working closely with Mo and this talented team as we further strengthen and expand our product offering, capabilities, and reach."

"Garrett has a strong background in delivering successful transformations across numerous verticals, particularly within pet health. Dr. Zay, Lukas and I started Bond Vet four years ago with the goal of strengthening the human-animal bond through access to better pet care. I'm proud to see our goals coming true and believe that Garrett will continue our mission and build on our extraordinary momentum and growth trajectory to-date," said Mo Punjani Chairman, Bond Vet. "It has been a privilege to build Bond Vet to this point and I look forward to upholding Bond Vet's reputation for excellent healthcare, client experiences, and team culture as the company's Chairman."

About Bond Vet

Bond Vet is a pet health company that's building a new breed of vet clinics to strengthen the human-animal bond through access to better pet care. The company is redefining the veterinary industry through design, technology, service, and culture — think: calm spaces for pets and their humans to feel comfortable, amenities like a "treat yourself" wall and hydration station; a mobile app that makes booking and treatment plans a breeze; immediate + affordable access to veterinary doctors and specialists, and transparent pricing; and a primary focus on the well-being of its care team, critical in an industry where burnout remains a growing problem. Bond Vet offers all veterinary services, from routine check-ups to urgent care, at 40 hospitals across the greater New York City area, Boston, greater DMV area and Chicago — with more clinics on the way. For more information, please visit BondVet.com.

Contact

Brooke Goldstein

brooke@bondvet.com

View original content:

SOURCE Bond Vet