Create A Bastille Day Binge With French Series On MHz Choice

Roku users can enjoy select free unlocked French series from MHz Choice for all of July's French-American Heritage Month

WASHINGTON, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking for a way to celebrate French culture this Bastille Day? MHz Choice offers one of the most robust catalogs of French content outside of France, and this July we're sharing the perfect collection of French series for your Bastille Day binge. From the critically acclaimed A FRENCH VILLAGE to the popular anthology MURDER IN…, there's something to satisfy the taste of every Francophile in your life on MHz Choice. July is French-American Heritage Month and all month long, Roku users can access some of the MHz Choice French catalog for free, with unlocked episodes of select French series.

Pauline Bression, Philippe Bas in (PRNewswire)

Roku users can enjoy select free unlocked French series from MHz Choice for July's French-American Heritage Month.

Mark your calendar to check out these French series in July:

MURDER IN…*New Season* – the popular crime anthology series where the location is the star returns for a tenth season. Locations in the new season include Amboise, Biot, Frioul Island, Haute Provence, Kermadec, Marie-Galante, Mont Saint-Michel, Porquerolles, and Rochefort Sur Mer.

CAPTAIN MARLEAU *New Season* – She's back! Corinne Masiero returns as the offbeat Captain Marleau, solving crimes in Paris in her inimitable style.

A FRENCH VILLAGE – This acclaimed drama examines the German occupation of France during WWII and its effects on the inhabitants of a small village. In June 1940, the village of Villeneuve awakens to the arrival of the German army – and the next four years of occupation have a shattering effect on the lives of all its inhabitants.

GLORIA – In this thriller, a woman's frantic search for her missing husband leads to peril in this French reimagining of the hit BBC series Keeping Faith.

NONA AND HER DAUGHTERS – This charming series set in Paris from creator and star Valérie Donzelli follows the mysterious pregnancy of 70-year-old Nona, portrayed by ten-time César Award nominee, Miou-Miou, and her complicated relationships with triplet daughters.

CHERIF – Captain Kader Cherif is a brilliant and eccentric detective in this addictive, long-running mystery series set in Lyon.

MAGELLAN – Inspector Simon Magellan unravels crimes and mysteries in the fictional French town of Saignac. But that's just his day job – he's also raising two teenage daughters.

THE ART OF CRIME – He's clueless about art and she's phobic without him. Together, Captain Verlay and Florence manage to solve high-profile art crimes in the heart of Paris.

Full July Schedule available here: https://mhzchoice.com/premiere-schedule/

About MHz Choice

MHz Choice, the evolution of the original MHz Networks television service, offers viewers in the U.S. and Canada access to a library of the best television mysteries, dramas, comedies and documentaries subtitled in English through its subscription streaming service. Select MHz content is also available on DVD and on its free ad-supported service MHz Now, available on Samsung TV Plus and Plex. Newcomers to MHz Choice are offered a free 7-Day Trial. For more information, go to mhzchoice.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MHz Networks