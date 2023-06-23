LG OFFERS CUSTOMERS TWO MONTHS FREE OF MLS SEASON PASS ON THE APPLE TV APP

LG Smart TV Owners in North America and LATAM Can Enjoy All the Soccer Action on MLS Season Pass

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting today, LG Smart TV owners in the United States can enjoy two free months of MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app, to watch every live Major League Soccer match, including playoffs, MLS All-Star, Leagues Cup and more on the big screen at home.1 The promotion is available to owners of all compatible 2016-2023 LG Smart TV models who sign up for the MLS Season Pass offer by July 26, 2023.2 The offer is redeemable by simply following the on-screen instructions in the LG Content Store or by clicking the MLS Season Pass advertisement banner on the LG TV home menu.

Starting today, LG Smart TV owners in the United States can enjoy two free months of MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app, to watch every live Major League Soccer match, including playoffs, MLS All-Star, Leagues Cup and more on the big screen at home. (PRNewswire)

MLS Season Pass – the unprecedented subscription service from Apple and Major League Soccer — is home to all MLS and Leagues Cup matches, and hundreds of MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT matches. Before each MLS and Leagues Cup match, viewers can enjoy "MLS 360 Countdown," a pregame show available in English and Spanish. "MLS 360," a live studio whip-around show, provides live look-ins from every match and features every goal, penalty kick, and big save, as well as analysis and discussion. Fans can get a full recap of the day's action via "MLS Wrap-Up" — live postgame coverage available in English and Spanish. In addition, fans can enjoy a wide variety of on-demand content that celebrates the action, excitement, and distinct culture of MLS and each of its clubs.

To deliver maximum excitement offered with MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app, LG's premium TVs are equipped with best-in-class picture and sound technologies, available on a variety of screen sizes, including impressive ultra-big screens which bring all the details close up. The impressive motion handling capabilities offer a clear and precise image, and thanks to MLS Season Pass being broadcast in Dolby 5.1 sound, LG TV viewers can enjoy the live action almost as if they are in the arena. For added sound immersiveness, 2023 LG TVs also offer enhanced audio synergy between the TV and a connected soundbar to produce a stronger, three-dimensional audio experience.3

For added convenience, TV models 2020 and later come with Sports Alert, which allows viewers to stay updated on the latest match scores and upcoming schedules based on personal selection.4

1 Promotion applies to 23 countries in North America and LATAM region. Please check local details at www.lg.com.

2 Offer available on compatible 2016 to 2023 LG models. Must redeem trial offer between June 22, 2023 and July 26, 2023. Limit one offer per TV and Apple ID. New and qualified returning customers of MLS Season pass. Plan automatically renews at your region's price per month until cancelled. Requires Apple ID with payment method on file. Terms and Apple Privacy Policy apply. Offer cannot be combined with Apple One, or other free trials or offers for Apple TV+.

3. Supported soundbar models vary

4. Sport Alert functionality available for select global or local sporting competitions

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $63 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is a seven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com .

Local Media Contacts:





LG Electronics USA LG Electronics USA Chris De Maria Christin Rodriguez christopher.demaria@lge.com christin.rodriguez@lge.com

To deliver maximum excitement offered with MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app, LG’s premium TVs are equipped with best-in-class picture and sound technologies, available on a variety of screen sizes, including impressive ultra-big screens which bring all the details close up. (PRNewswire)

LG Logo (PRNewsfoto/LG Electronics USA) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LG Electronics USA