Taoping Expands in Jiangxi Province with AI-Aided Smart City Strategic Cooperation

SHENZHEN, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP, the "Company" or "Taoping"), today announced the Company is expanding into the Jiangxi Province and has entered into a new strategic cooperation agreement with Anyuan County to provide customized AI-aided Smart City solutions, which will leverage the Company's powerful new Cloud Nest AI system and intelligent Cloud platform to significantly help local digital transformation and development and ecological civilization construction.

Anyuan County is located in Jiangxi Province, China, with 18 towns under its jurisdiction and a population of about 400,000. The city is renowned for its cultural heritage, valuable tourism resources and ecological protection.

The strategic agreement is part of Anyuan County's Smart City transformation, with a dedicated economic and digital transformation. The parties will work together to implement a variety of Smart City programs and solutions, while also implementing tailored environmental enrichment solutions to protect the source water of the Dongjiang River, which supplies water to Hong Kong, and plays an important role to support the development of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Under the agreement, the two parties will carry out comprehensive cooperation in the fields of industrial investment, human intelligence, low-carbon environmental protection, Smart City renewal and rural ecological revitalization. The integrated solutions are 5G, AI-aided, Cloud-based and underpinned by Taoping's proprietary operating software. Taoping will provide its innovative Smart Rest Stations, lower cost, portable off-grid wastewater treatment solutions, and other related products and services, while Anyuan County provides market resources, policy support and fully assists the operation and development of the Company's projects in Anyuan County and surrounding counties and cities.

Mr. Lin Jianghuai, Chairman and CEO of Taoping, said: "This is another big win for us with high strategic value. We continue to drive expansion into new geographies as we sell our customized Smart City solutions. We are benefitting from increased interest as municipalities seek to modernize for the benefit of residents and tourists, while driving operating and maintenance costs lower through increased efficiencies that come with our Cloud-based platform. We expect this deal to serve as an example for other municipalities. Smart City investments are also smart for business and an important factor when people decide where they want to work, live and play."

Under the initial phase of the cooperation, Taoping will help implement its new lower cost, portable off-grid wastewater treatment product across five townships. Taoping will gradually roll out the application in the entire county of Anyuan County, and contribute scientific and technological strength to the ecological environment protection at the source of the Dongjiang River. Taoping's AI-aided products and solutions will help to further improve the independent decision-making and processing capabilities of Anyuan County's evolving Smart City ecosystem and infrastructure, while allowing for greater scalability in the implementation and operation of ongoing development, more efficient operation and maintenance, and overall environmental protection capabilities.

Taoping Inc. (Nasdaq: TAOP) has a long history of successfully leveraging technology in the development of innovative solutions to help customers in both the private and public sectors to more effectively communicate and market to their desired targets. The Company has built a far-reaching city partner ecosystem and comprehensive portfolio of high-value, high-traffic areas for its products, which are aligned together with Taoping's smart cloud platform, cloud services and solutions, new media and artificial intelligence.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties.

