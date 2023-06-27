Defense Information Systems Agency Awards SandboxAQ Other Transaction Authority Agreement for Prototype to Provide Quantum-Resistant Cryptography Solutions

Building on its contracts with the U.S. Air Force and other U.S. Government agencies, SandboxAQ delivers secure systems to bolster national defense

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SandboxAQ , an enterprise SaaS company delivering AI and Quantum (AQ) technology to governments and the Global 1000, today announced it has been awarded the Prototype Quantum Resistant Cryptography Public Key Infrastructure Other Transaction Authority Agreement by the U.S. Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA). DISA, which provides a globally accessible enterprise IT infrastructure in direct support to joint warfighters, national-level leaders, and other mission and coalition partners, selected SandboxAQ from a pool of vendors after a three-phase process.

The SandboxAQ Security Suite enables agile cryptography to protect sensitive data from cyber-attacks both today and in the future, including the application of cryptographic protocols that are resistant to decryption by quantum computers. The suite, which is developed by a world-class team of cryptography and software experts, enables cryptographic inventory, policy enforcement, and remediation.

To deliver on this program, SandboxAQ selected Microsoft, which will provide the DevSecOps platform, and global systems integrator Deloitte & Touche LLP for their respective software and services capabilities.

Deloitte US has worked with DISA for multiple years and provides industry-leading services, including broad cryptographic integration and implementation, across the federal government.

Microsoft, a Gartner leader in hybrid technology deployments, has extensive implementation experience in DISA on-premise and cloud environments.

"SandboxAQ is proud to deliver our enterprise security software to DISA," said SandboxAQ CEO Jack Hidary. "We are excited to provide capabilities that can assist in a more secure national defense. SandboxAQ and our subcontractors will implement an approach that can be applied across the U.S. Government."

SandboxAQ and its subcontractors have been extensively involved in the national effort to prepare U.S. Government IT systems for a quantum future. SandboxAQ and Microsoft were both selected in 2022 by the National Institute of Standards and Technology's National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence as technology collaborators to provide approaches for migration to post-quantum cryptography.

"As part of the prototype OTA agreement, SandboxAQ's unique focus on cryptographic agility could enable U.S. government customers to automatically and seamlessly protect their IT infrastructures from both current cyber threats as well as future threats such as those posed by quantum computers," said Jen Sovada, Global Public Sector President at SandboxAQ in regards to the prototype OTA agreement. "This first-of-its-kind program offers a pathway to protect DISA networks and data through follow-on deployments to wider architectures."

About SandboxAQ

SandboxAQ is an enterprise SaaS company providing solutions at the nexus of AI and Quantum technology (AQ) to address some of the world's greatest challenges.

