SUPERSCALE RAISES $5.4M SERIES A TO GROW REVENUE FOR GAME DEVELOPERS AND PUBLISHERS

- Specialist gaming tech company helps developers and publishers maximize the earning power of their IP -

LONDON and BRATISLAVA, Slovakia, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperScale , the revenue growth engine for the games industry, with pioneering game management and publishing services, today announces it has raised USD $5.4 million (EUR €5 million) in a Series A funding round. The funding will enable SuperScale, which has worked with major game publishers including EA, Fingersoft, and Big Fish Games, to expand its market-leading services aimed at transforming commercial effectiveness across a game's entire infrastructure.

SuperScale Logo (PRNewsfoto/SuperScale) (PRNewswire)

Founded in 2015, SuperScale offers a comprehensive SaaS analytics platform which helps game developers and publishers identify revenue-boosting strategies, as well as expert publishing and game management services to grow game earnings. The company's Series A round was led by Venture to Future Fund with participation from Across Private Investments and Zero One Hundred and is the company's first major capital raise following a small seed round in 2020. Since then, SuperScale has successfully grown into a 70-strong team with offices in London, Bratislava and Gdańsk.

The new funding will enable SuperScale to expand its revenue-growth services and offer them to more developers and publishers globally. This includes its pioneering 'Venture Publishing' approach, where SuperScale invests into customers' games, taking on direct responsibility for their marketing, monetization and LiveOps. This investment is recouped from a revenue share on the additional profit subsequently generated by the games.

Ivan Trancik , CEO and Founder at SuperScale, commented:

"For nearly 10 years SuperScale has been quietly gaining traction with its unique blend of data and professional services - combined with a 'grow games or go home' approach. In 2023, it's arguably more difficult than ever for companies to scale their games, so it felt like time to expand the scope and depth of our services to support more developers and publishers to succeed. This funding endorses the incredible hard work of our team, and will help us hit major milestones in our ambitious roadmap as we drive rapid growth for SuperScale and our customers alike."

Tomáš Baláž, Vice-chairman of the Board of Directors at Across Private Investments, said:

"SuperScale offers an ingenious blend of scalable technology and an expert team which combine to create something unique and remarkable in the market today. It has an innovative yet robust business model which is ideal for the current economic climate both globally and within the games industry specifically. We couldn't be more excited to make this investment into Ivan and the SuperScale team. It has been a privilege for Across to be a part of this unique and once in a generation opportunity emerging in our region."

Ian Marsh , Co-Owner of U.S. mobile games developer and publisher, NimbleBit , which works with SuperScale on its popular titles including Tiny Tower and Pocket Frogs, said:

"SuperScale's approach is a win for us. We retain ownership of all our IP while they continually manage, improve and grow our titles for a share of the profit. We're now seeing record-breaking revenue from 10-year old games, which in this landscape is monumental."

SuperScale is experiencing huge growth in demand driven by unprecedented changes to the business model of mobile games following Apple's privacy-first policy changes in 2021. The company has doubled its headcount since 2019 and opened a dedicated London office in 2022 and Gdańsk office in 2023 in addition to its Bratislava HQ.

About SuperScale

Founded in 2015, SuperScale helps video game developers and publishers of all sizes maximize revenue through predictive analytics, monetization, marketing and other services aimed at driving games' commercial success. The company, which has offices in Slovakia, the UK and Poland, has supported over 150 mobile titles, generating more than two billion downloads worldwide. SuperScale has helped games industry leaders including Electronic Arts, Lego, Big Fish Games and BoomBit expand their player bases, increase revenue, and create engaging experiences for gamers around the world. For more information, visit www.superscale.com .

For further info & interviews contact:



Thomas Huxter

Raptor PR for SuperSchttps://superscale.com/ale

+44(0)7886 788479

thomas@raptorpr.com

SuperScale press kit: see here

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2140370/SuperScale_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SuperScale