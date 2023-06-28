ABOTA Continues longstanding efforts to preserve, protect Judicial independence from internal and external threats

DALLAS, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Preserving the quality and independence of the judiciary has been a hallmark of the American Board of Trial Advocates' efforts for decades, and the organization believes that confidence in the nation's judicial system is profoundly important. In the most recent Spring 2023 issue of Voir Dire magazine, ABOTA published a new white paper, Preserving a Fair, Impartial, and Independent Judiciary.

Steven W. Quattlebaum, 2023 ABOTA National President, described Preserving a Fair, Impartial, and Independent Judiciary as a valuable examination of the threats to the judicial system that provides beneficial information for modern courts and audiences.

"Preserving an independent judiciary is one of the core missions of ABOTA," Mr. Quattlebaum said. "The judiciary must be free from improper influence in order to be fair and impartial. In that regard, it must function as a separate and equal branch of government. Our work to assure an independent judiciary is vitally important to the proper administration of justice."

ABOTA has a long history of fighting for judicial independence and upholding the Bill of Rights and every citizen's right to a civil trial by jury. This white paper supports these objectives. This is a resource for everyone in the legal community to inform and educate about the importance of an independent judiciary.

"We would like to see this white paper used by every court in the country," said Letty Litchfield, Judicial Independence Co-chair. "The public and all those in the legal community must have the tools and resources to continue to effectively protect and defend the independence of the judiciary."

According to Ms. Litchfield, who was joined by co-chairs Judge Jerome B. Abrams from Minnesota and Judge Caroline E. Baker (Ret.) of Houston, the white paper was authored by an ideal balance of plaintiff and defense lawyers and judges from across the country.

"We are proud of how we worked together on this important white paper to ensure that our judicial system remains independent and dedicated to the rule of law. We want our democracy to remain strong and enduring. Maintaining judicial independence is not easy, and we know hard work and keeping a watchful eye are important to ABOTA's missions."

As the paper reflects, attacks on judicial independence are not new and can be dated back to when Thomas Jefferson, as President, failed in his efforts to impeach U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Chase. The white paper discusses the fact that attacks are now on the rise and that judges, at times, have been unfairly characterized as villains. ABOTA has regularly come to the defense of judges over the years, including in South Dakota where there was an effort to criminally prosecute judges for their decisions. In Colorado, a proposed ballot measure attempted to remove the state's sitting supreme court justices as well as courts of appeal judges. Time and again, ABOTA has come to the aid of judges and state supreme court justices unfairly subjected to recall efforts, including those in Montana, Tennessee, Florida, and Iowa.

Preserving a Fair, Impartial, and Independent Judiciary and other judicial independence resources are available at www.abota.org. National ABOTA and the Judicial Independence Committee encourage all those in the legal community to facilitate the distribution of the white paper to courts in every jurisdiction via their local administrative offices of the courts and other appropriate channels.

Founded in 1958, ABOTA is an invitation-only national association of experienced trial lawyers and judges. ABOTA and its members are dedicated to preserving and promoting the civil jury trial right provided by the Seventh Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. ABOTA membership consists of more than 7,300 lawyers—equally balanced between plaintiff and defense—and judges in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

