Susan G. Komen® Announces 2023 Grants to Accelerate Research Discoveries and Improve Outcomes for Breast Cancer Patients

$19.3 Million in Funding to Leading and Emerging Scientists; Grants will Advance Precision Medicine and Eliminate Disparities in Breast Cancer

DALLAS, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan G. Komen®, the world's leading breast cancer organization, today announced the awarding of 49 new grants to researchers at 28 leading institutions in the U.S. The $19.3 million in new grants support Komen's mission to end breast cancer through funding two focus areas: advancing precision medicine and eliminating disparities in breast cancer outcomes, while continuing Komen's commitment to supporting the next generation of diverse leaders in breast cancer research.

"We are continuing to invest in research that will lead to new treatments for breast cancer, including metastatic breast cancer and other aggressive forms of the disease, all with the goal of helping people live longer, better lives," said Paula Schneider, president and CEO of Susan G. Komen and a breast cancer survivor. "We're excited to invest in the next generation of innovative researchers and advocate for advancements in the field so we can truly achieve our vision of a world without breast cancer."

Of the $19.3 million awarded:

More than 65% supports research focused on the most aggressive breast cancers, including recurrent and metastatic breast cancer.

Nearly 40% supports research focused on understanding the causes and finding solutions to eliminate, reduce and address breast cancer disparities.

More than 50% supports research to develop the next generation of targeted therapies and advance precision medicine.

With this investment, Komen continues its longstanding commitment to support the next generation of diverse researchers, as well as the world's leaders in the field. New this year, Komen awarded 11 ASPIRE (A Supplement to Promote Inclusion for Research Excellence) grants to support research trainees from communities historically minorized and marginalized in research to help build a breast cancer workforce that reflects the diversity of the communities Komen serves.

This year's grant slate includes awards to:

ASPIRE grantee Matthew Brady , Ph.D., from the University of Chicago , who will serve as mentor and principal investigator to support doctoral student Briana Banks in her research project which will determine whether higher levels of a steroid hormone called glucocorticoid (GC) during critical times of development, such as puberty, may increase the risk of developing breast cancer. Using preclinical models of breast cancer, they will identify how GC release affects the development of mammary gland ducts and determine whether a GC-blocking drug can reverse many of these changes that increase breast cancer risk.

Career Catalyst Research grantee Nathan Merrill, Ph.D., from the University of Michigan , who will evaluate the effectiveness of a novel treatment combination, including drugs that prevent tumor cells from repairing their DNA and treatments that prevent tumor cell growth. Using preclinical models and clinical markers, the goal of this study is to identify promising drug combinations and target markers of sensitivity and resistance to improve treatment options and outcomes for patients with TNBC.

Leadership Grant awardee and Komen Scholar Bryan Schneider, M.D., of Indiana University , who will study a toxic side effect from chemotherapy that occurs more frequently in Black breast cancer patients compared to other populations, which may prevent people from safely receiving or completing their treatments. The goal of this study is to find the genetic causes and potential solutions to treat or prevent this side effect, which could ultimately improve outcomes in survival rates for Black breast cancer patients.

"There is a true focus on supporting cutting-edge research to help unravel the biology of breast cancer, to develop new treatments for metastatic and aggressive breast cancers, and to ensure that everyone has access to high-quality care," said Dr. Ann Partridge, Chief Scientific Advisor for Komen.

Dr. Partridge is also the Eric P. Winer, M.D., Chair in Breast Cancer Research, Vice Chair of the Department of Medical Oncology, Director of the Adult Survivorship Program and Director of the Program for Young Women with Breast Cancer at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School.

"This critical research investment underscores Komen's commitment to funding innovative science from some of the leading minds in breast cancer research while also developing the next generation of scientists at a time when we have never needed them more," said Jennifer A. Pietenpol, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Advisor at Komen.

Pietenpol is also the Chief Scientific and Strategy Officer and Executive Vice President for Research at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Ingram Professor of Cancer Research and Professor of Biochemistry at the Vanderbilt School of Medicine.

Komen has now invested nearly $1.1 billion in breast cancer research, the largest collective investment of any breast cancer nonprofit and second only to the U.S. government.

Visit komen.org for a full list of this year's research grants.

