Rise in commercial EV and technology adoption helping companies move closer to sustainability targets

Geotab data shows rapid increase in use of green solutions

TORONTO, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Consumer electric vehicle sales continue to rise due to incentives, improved batteries, range and charging infrastructure. Meanwhile, the demand for the electrification of commercial vehicles is also increasing. In 2022, almost 66,000 electric buses and 60,000 medium- and heavy-duty trucks were sold worldwide. New data insights from Geotab Inc. ("Geotab"), a global leader in connected transportation solutions, reveal a significant increase in electric vehicle usage among fleets, as well as further investment from organizations in connected technology to help them reach sustainability and efficiency goals.

Challenging market conditions, including fluctuating fuel prices, high maintenance costs and supply chain issues, place continued pressure on fleets. Increasingly, fleets are now leveraging connected vehicle solutions to help achieve efficiency gains, and improve fuel and operating cost bottom lines, all while meeting emissions reduction requirements.

Sustainable fleet solutions provide fleets with the necessary data insights to understand current performance, contribute to informed business decisions and drive efficiencies. In the Geotab Greening the Fleet survey of U.S. fleet professionals, 69% reported that their fleet sustainability data helped their organization reduce operating costs in the past year.

Geotab has over 3.6 million global connected vehicles and processes 55 billion data points a day, resulting in high quality data insights for decision-making. Summary of findings from the past year:

30% growth in the number of connected EVs on the Geotab platform.

50% growth in users of sustainable fleet solutions with an increasing number of customers utilizing more than one solution.

50% increase in demand for the Green Fleet Dashboard.

31% rise in demand for the Geotab EV Suitability Assessment.

"Sustainability is an investment for the planet and for business growth and competitiveness. The worldwide demand for sustainable fleet solutions is increasing as companies see how these data-driven tools benefit both environmental performance and their bottom line. The Geotab Green Fleet Dashboard and EV Suitability Assessment are essential tools for the next-generation sustainable fleet," said Eric Mallia, Vice President, Sustainability Solutions.

The Green Fleet Dashboard is the most popular Geotab sustainability Add-In

Some of the top performing sustainability Add-Ins for MyGeotab are the Green Fleet Dashboard, Geotab EV Suitability Assessment (EVSA), EV Charging Cost Report and EV Charge Assurance Dashboard, as of May 2023.

Geotab's Green Fleet Dashboard is powered by data that provides comprehensive tracking and benchmarking for fleet fuel usage from idling, emissions and EV usage. The fully customizable Geotab EV Suitability Assessment (EVSA) uses in-depth analysis to identify which fleet vehicles are suited for EV replacement and provide market-specific make and model recommendations, as well as projected cost savings and CO2 emissions reductions. The EV Charging Cost Report provides a holistic view of the cost of EV charging by vehicle and zone, and the EV Charge Assurance dashboard enables fleets to monitor the charging status of their EVs, including which are charged and ready to go and view warnings for vehicles with charging issues. Geotab's platform provides data intelligence support for over 300 different EV makes and models .

Data insights are the key to sustainable business transformation, for understanding performance and charting a strategic path ahead. Sustainable fleet solutions provide quality data to support organizations in successfully transitioning to EVs, achieving efficiency and sustainability goals, and staying competitive in the long run.

To learn more about Geotab's sustainable fleet solutions, visit https://www.geotab.com/sustainability-journey/ .

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected transportation solutions. We provide telematics — vehicle and asset tracking — solutions to over 47,000 customers in 150 countries. For more than 20 years, we have invested in ground-breaking data research and innovation to enable partners and customers, including Fortune 500 and public sector organizations, to transform their fleets and operations. We connect to over 3.6 million vehicles and process more than 55 billion data points a day so that customers can make better decisions, increase productivity, have safer fleets, and achieve their sustainability goals. Geotab's open platform and Marketplace, offers hundreds of third-party solution options. Backed by a team of industry leading data scientists and AI experts, Geotab is unlocking the power of data to understand real-time and predictive analytics — solving for today's challenges and tomorrow's world. To learn more, visit www.geotab.com , follow @GEOTAB on Twitter and LinkedIn or visit the Geotab Blog.

