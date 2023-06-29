TALISKER DISTILLERY UNVEILS THE LATEST RELEASE OF ITS 30 YEAR OLD SINGLE MALT SCOTCH WHISKY

Made by the sea and embodying its wild spirit for nearly 200 years, Talisker 30 Year Old celebrates the Isle of Skye

NEW YORK, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Talisker distillery has announced the highly anticipated annual return of Talisker 30 Year Old with its award-winning 2023 limited edition release. Talisker 30 Year Old is a whisky made by the sea that embodies the rugged shores of the Isle of Skye in Scotland. For nearly 200 years, the distillery has crafted Single Malt Scotch Whisky on the coast alongside the infamous Oyster Shed, where whisky has been paired with fresh, local oysters for decades. Honoring its distillery home and legacy of seafood pairings, Talisker 30 Year Old was created to pay tribute to the Isle's natural wonders.

Crafted over three decades, the liquid celebrates the rugged wilderness of its home. As the land rises, the elements quieten, smooth smoky clouds swirl and part around peppery peaks. Atop the Isle's highest peak, a powerful tranquility reveals the true magnificence of the island below, ashore the sea Loch Harport which stretches as far as the eye can see. Talisker 30 Year Old beautifully reflects the unique terrain of the Isle and the distinctive characteristics of the surrounding seas' merroir.

Selected annually from refill American Oak casks, this raw yet refined expression is non-colored and non-chill filtered and bottled at natural cask strength. Talisker 30 Year Old is an elegant and complex whisky with the distillery's hallmarks of soaring sweet smoke and pointy pepperiness.

Stuart Morrison, Master Blender and Whisky Specialist at DIAGEO, said, "The three decades spent in oak casks allow Talisker's distillery character to develop refined and exquisite qualities. As the spirit ages through its twenties, the fruit flavors become even more complex, giving us fragrant tropical notes and the peppery smokiness that moves from coal-tar to a warming, smoldering bonfire. A truly spectacular Talisker liquid, every sip is a celebration of the magnificence of Skye."

To celebrate this remarkable release in the U.S., Talisker has joined forces with Real Oyster Cult to offer seafood and whisky fanatics curated pairings alongside the Single Malt made by the sea. The coastal origins of Talisker liquid create the whisky's signature maritime and briny notes – making it the perfect Scotch for oyster and caviar pairings.

Real Oyster Cult delivers an oyster bar experience to doors across the U.S., curating seasonal, fresh oysters from over 100 farms across North America, plus delectable shellfish and caviar via their app and website. They also farm oysters locally in Duxbury, MA on Cape Cod Bay, including the petite and succulent Sailor's Valentine that pairs perfectly with the warming smokiness and gentle salinity of Talisker 30 Year Old. Taking the experience to new heights, the addition of Real Oyster Cult's Royal Belgium Platinum Caviar as a garnish elevates the culinary journey, culminating in the ultimate premium pairing.

Additionally, Talisker is partnering with actor and writer Peter Gadiot to inspire individuals to embrace the outdoors and reconnect with the natural world. Much like Talisker, Peter embodies the rugged luxury and coastal spirit, spending the majority of his free time adventuring outside. Together, they aim to ignite a sense of adventure, inviting whisky aficionados to raise a glass to the wild spirits within them.

"I couldn't be more excited to join forces with Talisker, a brand that resonates deeply with my love for the untamed beauty of nature. It's a privilege for me to commemorate the launch of Talisker 30 Year Old, a whisky that embodies the essence of time-honored craftsmanship," said Gadiot. "Together, we embark on a remarkable journey of exploration and appreciation, toasting to the wonders of the outdoors."

If you're looking for something delicious to sip alongside fresh oysters or premium caviar, Talisker 30 Year Old is available for online purchase and home delivery via ReserveBar.com , Drizly.com or the Drizly app where shipping and delivery are available.

PRODUCT INFORMATION



ABV: Natural Cask Strength 49.6%

AGE: 30 Years

SRP: $1,099.99 USD

CASK TYPE: American Oak

BOTTLING YEAR: 2022

ANNUAL RELEASE VOLUME:

3,195 Bottles Globally

561 Bottles U.S.

TASTING NOTES

Nose: Freshly cut orchard fruits, waxy red apples, fragrant white pepper, cinder toffee and a subtle creaminess. A fresh maritime breeze passes, alongside the growing presence of tropical fruits, cocoa nibs and a beach bonfire.

Taste: A warming smokiness on the palate, with a chili pepper prickle and a gentle salinity, fading to reveal layers of apple and pear, smoldering embers, and notes of spicy oak.

Finish: A lingering warmth, with a peppery and cinnamon tingle alongside notes of ripe fruit, roasted hazelnut and a hint of vanilla.

ABOUT TALISKER

The Talisker distillery is battered by the elements on the windswept coast of the Isle of Skye and is one of the most remote distilleries in Scotland. It was founded in 1830 by Hugh and Kenneth MacAskill, and the distillery has been in near-constant operation ever since.

Talisker 10 Year Old and Talisker Storm are widely distributed while Talisker 30 Year Old, Talisker 25 Year Old, Talisker 18 Year Old, Talisker 8 Year Old, 2022 Special Releases and Talisker Distiller's Edition can be found in specialist stores. See www.malts.com and https://www.instagram.com/talisker/ or more information. The TALISKER and TALISKER STORM words and associated logos are trademarks. © DIAGEO 2018.

Talisker 30 Year Old and Talisker 18 Year Old won Double Gold at the 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, the largest and most prestigious spirits competition in the world. Double Gold honors are awarded to liquids that received a Gold medal rating by all members of the judging panel. Talisker 10 Year Old and Talisker Storm won a Gold medal.

Talisker has a heritage rooted in adventure. In 1830 its founders the MacAskill brothers crossed the Atlantic Ocean from the Isle of Eigg to establish the Talisker distillery on the shores of Loch Harport on the Isle of Skye. It has remained there ever since, producing consistently fine whiskies for almost 200 years.

ABOUT DIAGEO

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO ) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com . Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com , for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practices. Follow Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA .

