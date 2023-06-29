UL Solutions Achieves Accreditation for Functional and Autonomy Safety Certification Schemes from ANSI National Accreditation Board

By earning this accreditation, UL Solutions demonstrated the quality, consistency, competence and impartiality of its functional safety and autonomy safety schemes, enabling UL Solutions to better serve the automotive, industrial automation, energy and other industries in advancing the safety of new technologies.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science, today announced it is now accredited to ISO/IEC 17065, conformity assessment — requirements for bodies certifying products, processes and services, by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) National Accreditation Board (ANAB), a non-governmental organization that provides accreditation services and training to public and private-sector organizations.

This announcement comes as certification bodies and regulators are increasingly looking to accreditation bodies to provide third-party assessment of certification bodies, which form the basis of how products, processes and services are certified. ISO/IEC 17065 addresses key factors of certification bodies offering various certification schemes, from requirements related to the general setup and activities of the organization to the certification process, personnel competencies and impartiality.

The accreditation applies to UL Solutions functional safety and autonomy safety schemes, including:

ISO 26262, road vehicles — functional safety

ISO 21448, road vehicles — safety of the intended functionality

ISO 13849, safety of machinery — safety-related parts of control systems

IEC 61508, functional safety of electrical/electronic/programmable electronic safety-related systems

IEC 62061, safety of machinery — functional safety of safety-related control systems

UL Solutions' combined functional safety and security team addresses cybersecurity, functional safety, automated driving and software development processes to help customers bring safer, more secure innovations to market.

To earn this accreditation, UL Solutions demonstrated that it fulfills the requirements for certification bodies put forth by ISO/IEC 17065 through an independent, third-party assessment by ANAB.

"UL Solutions' combined automotive functional safety and security team leverage our combined expertise to drive innovation in safety for automotive, industrial automation, energy and other industries," said Jody Nelson, managing director of functional safety and cybersecurity in the Identity Management and Security group at UL Solutions. "Achieving this accreditation helps communicate to the industry that our product, process and service certification schemes for functional safety and autonomy safety fulfill internationally recognized standards."

About UL Solutions

A global leader in applied safety science, UL Solutions transforms safety, security and sustainability challenges into opportunities for customers in more than 100 countries. UL Solutions delivers testing, inspection and certification services, together with software products and advisory offerings, that support our customers' product innovation and business growth. The UL Certification Marks serve as a recognized symbol of trust in our customers' products and reflect an unwavering commitment to advancing our safety mission. We help our customers innovate, launch new products and services, navigate global markets and complex supply chains, and grow sustainably and responsibly into the future. Our science is your advantage.

