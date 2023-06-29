Univar Solutions Expands Food Ingredients Portfolio in North America with Addition of Aroma Ingredients from Camlin Fine Sciences, Ltd.

Additional supply of aroma ingredients available for customers in the United States and Canada

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) ("Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a leading global solutions provider to users of specialty ingredients and chemicals, announced today that the Company has become an authorized distributor for Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd.'s (CFS) aroma ingredients in the United States and Canada.

"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with CFS into the aroma ingredients space in the United States and Canada ."

"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with CFS into the aroma ingredients space in the United States and Canada," said Kevin Hack, global vice president of global food ingredients for Univar Solutions. "Our new agreement will allow Univar Solutions to bring CFS' products to market in a region that has been historically short on supply. We are excited to now offer the adorr™ vanillin range to our mutual customers."

From specialty ingredient innovation to recipe testing, food brands of all sizes turn to Foodology by Univar Solutions for help with tackling product development challenges. The organization's knowledgeable in-house scientists refresh and develop formulas to enhance the efficacy of products through its food Solution Centers and test kitchens while working toward the Company's purpose of helping to keep people healthy, fed, clean, and safe.

CFS is a leading producer of the vanillin range, a widely used flavoring in various markets such as chocolate, bakery, beverages, pharmaceuticals, nutrition, and flavor and fragrances to name a few. The adorr™ vanillin range also offers a rich sensory profile, making it suitable for a wide range of applications, extending it to incense and animal nutrition and making it even more versatile for various applications. Aroma ingredients such as vanillin play a pivotal role in imparting flavor profiles, enabling businesses to create delightful sensory experiences for their consumers.

"Our collaboration with Univar Solutions will enable us to expand our reach and better serve customers in the North America region. CFS has built a strong reputation over the past three decades, known for its market knowledge, expertise, exceptional customer service, and high-quality products," said Eric Santos, vice president of aroma ingredients for CFS. "One of the key aspects that sets us apart is our shared commitment with Univar Solutions to ensure a secure supply chain and speed-to-market sustainable solutions. CFS' fully integrated facility, supported by efficient technology and locally sourced raw materials, ensures the production of vanillin with complete traceability and stability, offering a steady supply for customers."

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR) is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean, and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at www.univarsolutions.com.

Camlin Fine Sciences, Ltd.

With over 30 years of experience, Camlin Fine Sciences Limited (CFS) has engaged in research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty chemicals and blends, which are widely used in everyday life across foods, animal, pet food, flavors, fragrances, pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, petrochemicals, dyes, pigments, and polymers. With sales offices and manufacturing plants in India, Italy, Mexico, the Andean States, the United States, China, Malaysia, Chile, Argentina, and Brazil, we have established a robust network that spans multiple continents, allowing the company to serve our customers wherever they are. The global company has five customer service and application labs across four continents and three accredited research and development centers, formulation, and custom blending facilities worldwide. CFS has more than 1,250 customers and products available in over 160 countries. In its commitment to promote ESG, CFS will power its manufacturing plants with green energy by 2030. The company is also driven by its passion to provide better food for mankind and is dedicated to creating products that can address the challenges of food safety, sustainability, and health in a holistic manner. Learn more at camlinfs.com.

