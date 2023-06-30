Lansing Community College ("LCC") NOTICE OF DATA EVENT

LANSING, Mich., June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lansing Community College ("LCC") is providing notice of a recent data privacy event that may have affected personal information related to certain individuals. At this time, there is no evidence of any identity theft or fraud occurring as the result of this incident. The confidentiality, privacy, and security of information is one of LCC's highest priorities and LCC takes this matter very seriously.

On or around March 14, 2023, LCC became aware of suspicious activity on its computer network. LCC immediately launched an investigation, with the assistance of third-party computer specialists. Through the investigation, LCC determined that, between December 25, 2022 and March 15, 2023, an unauthorized actor may have had access to certain systems. In an abundance of caution, LCC reviewed the information on those systems to confirm what information is contained within, and to whom it relates. This process was completed on May 24, 2023. Although LCC has no evidence of any identity theft or fraud in connection with this incident, LCC is notifying individuals whose information was present in its systems at the time of the incident by letter. This letter includes specific detail as to the data potentially accessible for each person.

LCC notified federal law enforcement and is cooperating with its investigation. LCC also notified the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services' Office for Civil Rights and relevant state authorities. Individuals who have questions about this incident can contact our dedicated call center at 1-866-547-5959 between 9:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time, Monday through Friday, except holidays, or visit our website at https://www.lcc.edu/.

LCC encourages potentially impacted individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud, to review account statements, and to monitor their credit reports and explanation of benefits forms for suspicious activity. LCC is providing potentially impacted individuals with contact information for the three major credit reporting agencies, as well as providing advice on how to obtain free credit reports and how to place fraud alerts and credit freezes on their credit files. The relevant contact information is below:

Equifax P.O. Box 105069 Atlanta, GA 30348 1-888-298-0045 www.equifax.com Experian P.O. Box 9554 Allen, TX 75013 1-888-397-3742 www.experian.com TransUnion P.O. Box 2000 Chester, PA 19016 1-800-916-8800 www.transunion.com

Potentially impacted individuals may also find information regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, security freezes and the steps they may take to protect their information by contacting the credit bureaus, the Federal Trade Commission or their state Attorney General. The Federal Trade Commission can be reached at: 600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20580; www.identitytheft.gov; 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); and TTY: 1-866-653-4261.

Instances of known or suspected identity theft should also be reported to law enforcement or the individual's state Attorney General.

