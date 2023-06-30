This Week in Entertainment News: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy entertainment industry press releases from PR Newswire, including a limited-edition Rolling Stones vinyl and PBS' July Fourth celebration.
With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the entertainment and media industries stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- For the Very First Time: The Rolling Stones Definitive "Forty Licks" Collection Comes to Digital and Limited Edition Vinyl
The collection, which times out at over 2 and half hours, includes no fewer than 20 (US) Top 10 singles of which 13 broke into the Top 5 and 7 going all the way to #1 including "Satisfaction," "Miss You," "Brown Sugar," "Paint It, Black," "Honky Tonk Women," "Get Off Of My Cloud" and "Angie."
- PBS' A Capitol Fourth Welcomes Alfonso Ribeiro as Host of America's Independence Day Celebration
The top-rated, award-winning program puts viewers front and center for America's biggest birthday party with the greatest display of fireworks in the U.S.A. lighting up our nation's iconic skyline captured by twenty cameras positioned around the city.
- Mic Drop: Global Artist Camilo Joins Ritmo y Color McDonald's, Inviting Fans Nationwide to Vote for Concert Destinations
The third annual music and art collaboration features a series of live musical performances while McDonald's restaurants across six U.S. cities are transformed into canvases displaying vibrant artworks by hometown visual artists.
- Hennessy and Hip Hop Icon, Nas, Join Forces to Celebrate Hip Hop's 50th Anniversary
As part of the high-energy celebration, Hennessy will launch Hennessy AI.bum Covers, an AI-led, social-first experience transforming selfies into personalized album covers based on iconic Hip Hop eras. A chapter of the brand's innovative, social-driven Rep Yours campaign, calling on fans to show what Hip Hop means to them through an immersive digital expression.
- One Night Only with Al Pacino on the 40th Anniversary of Scarface
The black-tie, VIP gala will feature a savory dining experience, followed by an electrifying hour of storytelling and a moderated question-and-answer session with the iconic Al Pacino. The evening will be complemented by musical accompaniments, a rare auction filled with unique Al Pacino memorabilia, and brand partnership activations.
- Study Reveals How Far Americans Will Travel and Go Into Debt to See Their Favorite Musical Artists
"We've always known the influence that music has and our study further proves that," says Alex Miller, Founder of Upgraded Points. "Fans are willing to travel farther and spare no expense just for the chance to stand in the crowd and experience their favorites live."
- Phaidon Announces Drake's First Poetry Collection
Flowing across 168 pages, the provocative musings translate Drake's wit and talent for wordplay into potent stanzas. Together, these meditations on fame, romance, and relationships offer an unfiltered view of the artist's inner world.
- Introducing Paige Turner: Fostering a New Love for Reading for all Ages "We are excited to welcome Paige Turner to the Turn the Pages family," said Jordan Rivers, founder of Turn the Pages. "Paige will not only help us promote the works of talented authors but also bring stories to life and instill important life lessons through entertaining skits."
- Make A Splash (Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo) With Baby Shark: Sing & Swim Party Launching on Consoles and PC Later This Year
Baby Shark: Sing & Swim Party launches September 15, 2023, for PlayStation 4®, PlayStation 5®, Nintendo Switch™, Xbox One, Xbox X|S, and Steam. It's is a cooperative rhythmic adventure where players will be fully immersed in the vibrant Baby Shark universe with one goal: to sing and have fun with friends and family.
- American Basketball Association (ABA) Joins Forces with Strimm TV to Establish a Next-Generation TV Network
Leveraging Strimm platform, ABA has developed 100+ online television channels for their basketball teams, enabling them with seamless 24/7 live tv broadcast of basketball games both online and via OTT devices, and brings exhilarating basketball action directly to their fans.
- Lil Wayne to be Named a BMI Icon at the 2023 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards
BMI's highest honor will recognize Wayne's illustrious career spanning over 20 years and his incomparable influence on the genre and beyond.
- Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment and NEON Partner to Present Harry Potter: Visions of Magic
Harry Potter: Visions of Magic is an evocative and interactive art experience exploring some of the most mysterious corners of the Wizarding World™. Discover a series of artistic and immersive environments inspired by enigmatic places in the magical community, like the Room of Requirement, Newt's Menagerie, the Ministry of Magic, and more.
