AFTER MARATHON SESSIONS, UPS NEGOTIATIONS COLLAPSE

WASHINGTON, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Around 4 a.m., UPS walked away from the bargaining table after presenting an unacceptable offer to the Teamsters that did not address members' needs. The UPS Teamsters National Negotiating Committee unanimously rejected the package.

Following marathon negotiations, UPS refused to give the Teamsters a last, best, and final offer, telling the union the company had nothing more to give.

"This multibillion-dollar corporation has plenty to give American workers — they just don't want to," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien. "UPS had a choice to make, and they have clearly chosen to go down the wrong road."

The UPS Teamsters contract covering more than 340,000 full- and part-time workers expires July 31. No additional negotiations are scheduled.

The Teamsters have repeatedly made clear that UPS members will not work beyond the expiration of the current contract. In June, rank-and-file UPS Teamsters authorized a strike by an overwhelming 97 percent.

