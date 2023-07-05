Anaptyss Appoints Banking Industry Experts Edward P. Schreiber and Allison Sagraves as Advisory Board Members

Bolsters domain expertise to accelerate digital delivery experience for financial services

ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anaptyss – a digital solutions specialist in the banking and financial services industry – appointed industry veterans Edward P. Schreiber and Allison Sagraves to its advisory board.

Edward sits on the board of a $2.0 billion bank in Dallas and is an adjunct Professor at the David Eccles School of Business, University of Utah. He has also served as Chief Risk Officer/EVP with Zions Bancorporation, a $90 billion regional bank in Utah, and CRO and Regulatory Liaison for TD Bank, NA, and its predecessors. With a trailblazing career of 40+ years, Ed has led a broad enterprise risk management experience and also served with the OCC for 19 years.

"Transforming financial services from the vantage of resiliency and experience leans on harnessing digital intelligence and human capital through deft implementation. Anaptyss is designing solutions to help banks navigate the shift. Having witnessed the journey of Anaptyss thus far, I am impressed by the combination of agility and experience that the team possesses, and it will be a pleasure to play a part in their growth story," commented Edward.

Allison is a globally acclaimed industry advisor, innovator, speaker, and educator in data and analytics. She has served as the founding Chief Data Officer at M&T Bank. Allison was named to the 2022 Top 100 Global Data and Analytics Innovators, 2022 Top 50 Data and Analytics Leaders, and three-time Global Data Power Women. She is an alum of Harvard Business School and is a founding faculty member and advisor for the Carnegie Mellon University - Chief Data and Analytics Officer Program.

"Data is at the heart of the digital and AI revolution. I'm excited to be a part of Anaptyss to help bring practical data and AI-led solutions to the market to unlock immediate and tangible business value to banks and other companies," said Allison.

"We are honored to have Edward and Allison on our advisory board and wholeheartedly welcome them as distinguished industry leaders. This development underlines Anaptyss' continued focus on bringing niche domain expertise to shape and accelerate realistic digital delivery experience for financial services," stated Anuj Khurana, Co-Founder, and CEO, Anaptyss.

Anaptyss is a digital solutions specialist on a mission to simplify and democratize digital transformation for regional/super-regional banks, mortgages and commercial lenders, wealth and asset management firms, and other institutions. Its Digital Knowledge Operations™ framework integrates domain expertise, digital solutions, and operational excellence to drive change.

