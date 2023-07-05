JinkoSolar Joins IRENA Coalition for Action to Help Drive Global Renewable Energy Development

SHANGHAI, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar, one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, has officially become a member of the IRENA Coalition for Action, further affirming its dedication to sustainable energy development.

As a global advocate of and a global leader in green energy transformation, JinkoSolar has long been committed to driving the transition towards a sustainable energy future. By embracing renewable energy solutions, JinkoSolar is actively working towards a cleaner and more sustainable world.

As a leading global authority in the renewable energy field, the IRENA Coalition for Action plays a crucial role in driving renewable energy development and achieving sustainable energy transition. By becoming a member of the IRENA Coalition for Action, JinkoSolar will expand its influence and collaborate more closely with the international renewable energy community. JinkoSolar will participate in global initiatives and projects, share best practices and experiences, and explore innovative solutions alongside other members.

Ms. Dany Qian, Vice President of JinkoSolar commented: "We are very proud to become a member of the IRENA Coalition. We expect that joining the IRENA Coalition for Action will contribute to enhancing JinkoSolar's industry reputation, fostering business growth and establishing strong partnerships with leading institutions and professionals in global renewable energy development. We believe this will unlock broader opportunities for our development and make a positive contribution to the sustainable advancement of renewable energy globally."

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Austria, Switzerland, Greece and other countries and regions.

JinkoSolar had 14 productions facilities globally, 24 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Canada, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, Denmark, Indonesia, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia, and global sales teams in China, the United States, Canada, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Turkey, Spain, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, Vietnam and India, as of March 31, 2023.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and the Company's operations and business outlook, contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JinkoSolar's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Ms. Stella Wang

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

Tel: +86 21-5180-8777 ext.7806

Email: pr@jinkosolar.com

View original content:

SOURCE JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.