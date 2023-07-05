PolyAI Recognized as a Hot Vendor in Conversational AI by Aragon Research; AI 100 Company by CB Insights

LONDON and NEW YORK, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PolyAI , a global leader in customer-led voice assistants, today announced that it has been recognized as a Hot Vendor in Conversational AI by Aragon Research, Inc1 and, for the second time since 2021, the exclusive customer support voice assistant in CB Insights annual AI 100 list.

Aragon's Hot Vendors in Conversational AI report identifies "noteworthy, visionary and innovative" players in the space. PolyAI is one of three spotlighted vendors noted for "its ability to converse like a real person, asking leading questions, dealing with interrupts, accents, and quirks of human conversations," making its voice assistants an easy choice for automation- minded companies "where natural flowing conversations are an important communication channel."

The CB Insights AI 100 list identifies the most promising private artificial intelligence companies in the world from a pool of nearly 9,000 candidates. For the second time in the AI 100's seven year history, PolyAI has appeared as the sole customer service voice assistant vendor.

"We are honored to be recognized by both Aragon Research and CB Insights as a leading innovator in the dynamic AI-powered marketplace," said Nikola Mrkšić, co-founder and CEO of PolyAI. "These acknowledgements, along with countless customer success stories, validate our vision for the importance and future of voice in CX and contact center support, as well as what we're doing to help our clients address their business issues and be the best version of themselves in every customer interaction."

In addition to analyst firm accolades, PolyAI recently won the American Hotel & Lodging Association TechOvation Award for groundbreaking technological innovation in the hotel and lodging industry, presented at the inaugural Hospitality Show in Las Vegas, Nevada.

PolyAI builds customer-led voice assistants that carry on natural conversations with customers to solve their problems. PolyAI voice assistants understand customers, regardless of what they say or how they say it.

PolyAI serves enterprises where customer conversation is an important part of doing business. Customers include transformative visionaries in global banking, hospitality, home services, insurance, retail, and telecommunications, as well as municipal entities and orgs in the public sector.

1 Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

