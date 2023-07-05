THOR Industries Reaffirms Commitment to National Forest Foundation as Public Lands Usage Surges

ELKHART, Ind., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) reaffirmed its commitment to preserving National Forests and Grasslands as outdoor recreation in public lands continues to grow at unprecedented levels. The Company pledged an additional 3-year commitment to the National Forest Foundation (NFF), the official non-profit partner of the U.S. Forest Service. THOR's investment helps improve the health and accessibility of America's 193-million-acre National Forest System.

As one of the NFF's largest corporate funders, THOR's support has helped NFF more than double its conservation impact since 2019. In addition to the Company funding the planting of 500,000 trees in National Forests by 2025 and supplementing RV-related campsite projects, THOR's six-year partnership continues to provide unrestricted funds to ensure the long-term vitality of National Forest lands for RVers and other outdoor enthusiasts, including:

Improving and modernizing recreation sites, campgrounds, and RV-accessible campsites

Implementing sustainability-focused enhancements

Restoring fish and wildlife habitats

Planting trees in areas affected by fires, insects, and disease

Providing resources for youth conservation engagement efforts and other initiatives focused on improving forest health

"The National Forest System offers unrivaled access to outdoor recreation," stated Bob Martin, THOR President, and CEO. "The vitality of our National Forests is critical to our purpose of inspiring and empowering people to connect with nature to Go Everywhere. Stay Anywhere®. We are more passionate than ever about our partnership with NFF and ensuring individuals and families have critical access to the healing power of nature for generations to come."

The National Forest Foundation is once again honored to have the commitment of THOR to continue to help protect our invaluable public lands," said NFF President and CEO Mary Mitsos. "Their ongoing pledge is crucial to the health of the forest system that millions of outdoor enthusiasts travel to and through every year. We're excited about this partnership and look forward to making lasting change for decades to come."

National Forests and Grasslands cover over eight percent of the nation's land, and offer more than 33,000 RV-accessible campsites and countless other outdoor recreational activities, including 148,000 miles of dog-friendly trails, 4,400 miles of rivers, endless RV boondocking, and sought-after ski areas such as Vail Mountain Resort, Telluride Ski Resort, Breckenridge and Mt. Baker Ski Area. According to the NFF, use of the forest system consistently increases as individuals and families discover the healing power of nature, remote work and education trends continue, and campgrounds, state and national parks experience record volumes of visitors.

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries is the sole owner of operating companies which, combined, represent the world's largest RVs manufacturer. For more information on the Company and its products, please visit https://www.thorindustries.com/ . THOR has inspired and empowered people to connect with nature and each other for over 40 years.

About the National Forest Foundation

The National Forest Foundation works on behalf of the American public to inspire personal and meaningful connections to our National Forests. By directly engaging Americans and leveraging private and public funding, the NFF leads forest conservation efforts and promotes responsible recreation. Each year the NFF restores fish and wildlife habitat, facilitates common ground, plants trees in areas affected by fires, insects, and disease, and improves recreational opportunities. The NFF believes our National Forests and all they offer are an American treasure and are vital to the health of our communities. Learn more at nationalforests.org .

