For the first time, the Energica Eva Ribelle brings high-performance electric power to California's Laguna Seca raceway

MODENA, Italy, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 8-9th, the Energica EVA Ribelle, an electric motorcycle, will compete against fossil-fuel-powered motorcycles at the iconic Laguna Seca raceway in California during the Mission Foods Super Hooligan National Championship by MotoAmerica. During the two previous series races at the Daytona Speedway and The Ridge, rider Stefano Mesa showed the power and performance of the electric EVA Ribelle with back-to-back top ten finishes.

The Energica EVA Ribelle is highly recognizable on track, not only because of its distinctive 'fighter jet' sound but also due to the new PETRONAS livery sporting the Malaysian company's iconic green. The two companies recently signed a partnership agreement that links them at many levels, with PETRONAS Iona being the brand shown on the #137 machine. Iona is the range of fluids designed by PETRONAS for new energy vehicles.

"Energica is always looking for new challenges that will advance the development path of the company" stated the Energica Motor Company Inc. CEO, Stefano Benatti. "Among these, we see our involvement in the Roland Sand Design's Super Hooligan National Championship, part of the MotoAmerica series, as really crucial, because Energica is the first and the only electric to compete directly against ICE (internal combustion engine) players for an entire season."

Tytlers Cycle Racing entered the EVA Ribelle into the Super Hooligan National Championship by MotoAmerica. Tytlers Cycle Racing was founded by Michael Kiley, the dealer principal of Tytlers Cycle in Wisconsin, where riders can test ride and purchase the Energica EsseEsse9, EVA Ribelle and Ego.

Off the racetrack, Energica's passionate riders are also setting records. Bruce Smart, a.k.a. Teapot One, made history when he completed a modified version of the Iron Butt Association U.K.'s Four Corners ride on an EVA Ribelle last year. The challenge involved traveling more than 2,300 miles in under four days, hitting all four corners of the United Kingdom. Also in 2022, rider Steven Day set a new electric cross-country motorcycle Cannonball record by riding his 2021 Energica EVA Ribelle from Redondo Beach, California, to New York City, New York, in 111 hours.

Since its introduction, the EVA Ribelle has received positive reviews and is a top seller for Energica. Recently, Top Speed named the EVA Ribelle the best electric motorcycle for 2022, noting its beautiful design and unmatched performance.

Renowned late-night personality and motorcycle and car enthusiast Jay Leno reviewed Energica's EVA Ribelle and Ego, remarking that the motorcycles are stunningly beautiful and boast the most powerful battery of any electric motorcycle on the market.

Energica, a subsidiary of Ideanomics, is accelerating the disruption of the global two-wheeler market with its high-performance electric motorcycles. Energica is headquartered in the heart of Italy's Motor Valley and has a strong history of high-performance e-mobility. The company boasts a wide international sales network and four electric motorcycles. Through its Energica Inside business unit, Energica is also using its expertise and technology to help other companies electrify air craft, marine vessels, and on and off-road vehicles.

Energica Motor Company is the leading company of high-performing electric motorcycle and system integration for EVs. For over a decade, Energica has been developing electric motorcycles, initially for track-only use and then, since 2014 ,also for the road.

