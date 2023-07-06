Gen.G Shifts into High Gear with NASCAR Partnership, Further Opening the Global Esports Org's Presence in Motorsports

WBUR CitySpace Will Host The Pit Stop, Powered by Mobil 1 and NASCAR, Where Fans Can Gather for a Massive Watch Party as Gen.G Mobil1 Racing Competes at the RLCS Boston Major

LOS ANGELES, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global esports organization Gen.G continues to rev up its motorsports presence and further strengthen the link of racing and gaming with their latest partner, NASCAR. To kick off this partnership, Gen.G will be working alongside NASCAR to host The Pit Stop, powered by Mobil 1 and NASCAR, at the Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS) Boston Major on July 8.

Dazerin Gen.G NASCAR (PRNewswire)

For those who want to step away from the arena, fans can join together at WBUR CitySpace (890 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston) from Noon-5 pm ET for a watch party of all the matches with plenty of comfortable seating, large screens, food, drinks and branded activations. In addition, fans will be able to meet the Gen.G Mobil 1 Racing RLCS team and Gen.G Mobil 1 Racing creators Demar " Dazerin " Williams, MJ "Widow" Austyn, Nathan " Stanz " Stanz, and win limited giveaway items for attending. The Pit Stop is free for the public. Beginning at 8 pm ET, the Pit Stop will be transformed into an invite-only party.

The partnership will also feature Gen.G Mobil 1 Racing creators Dazerin and Stanz attending NASCAR races this season, where they will produce content highlighting their experiences. They will explore the activities surrounding a NASCAR race, show the true fan experience that fans at home don't get to see, and showcase all that NASCAR has to offer when you attend the race in person. Dazerin and Stanz will highlight the crossover between the racing and gaming communities at NASCAR races with fans at the event and the innovative experiences that NASCAR offers surrounding their races.

"Ever since we joined Rocket League last year, we wanted to expand our presence with all things cars and motorsports, especially with the reception we had surrounding the success of both of our Rocket League teams and our partnership with Mobil 1," said Martin Kim, Head of Partnerships at Gen.G. "Gaming is a connector and NASCAR shares in that belief. Together we can explore opportunities that resonate with all audiences and communities."

Since the inception of the Gen.G Mobil 1 Racing and Gen.G Mobil 1 Racing Black Women's team late last year, they've achieved several accomplishments including:

Gen.G Mobil 1 Racing

Gen.G Mobil 1 Racing Black

The partnership bolsters NASCAR's commitment to the Rocket League community, where it has released the NASCAR Fan Pass each year since 2021. Last year, NASCAR hosted collegiate Rocket League tournaments at its tracks and sponsored the NASCAR Rocket League 351.

"At NASCAR, we believe gaming bridges the gap between the virtual and real world, fostering a deeper connection with our sport," said Nick Rend, NASCAR managing director, gaming and esports. "Gen.G shares the belief that gaming is a connector. We are excited to continue our commitment to Rocket League with Gen.G by hosting The Pit Stop at RLCS Boston Major with them and Mobil 1. We also look forward to working with Gen.G to explore new opportunities for our fans to engage with NASCAR and showcase the sport to new audiences."

The Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS) Spring Major will take place at Agganis Arena in Boston on July 6-9. Tickets are on sale at HERE .

