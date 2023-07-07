Dieticians tour farms during Veal.org’s 2023 Discover Veal Tour

Registered dieticians step out of the city and onto the farm to discover the veal industry

FORT WAYNE, Ind., July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One of America's up and coming cities for living AND for the veal industry. In May, Veal, Discover Delicious, funded by beef farmers and ranchers, hosted five registered dieticians on the Discover Veal Tour. These influencers stepped out of the city and onto the farm to discover more about the veal industry.

The Discover Veal Tour guided attendees across northern Indiana as they toured Strauss Feeds and two veal barns owned by Midwest Livestock. Nutrition professionals on the tour included Abbey Copenhaver of Dairy Farmer RD, Tessa Nguyen of Taste Nutrition Consulting, Tony Castillo of Nutrition for Performance, Diana Rodriguez of Diana Rodriguez Nutrition, and Abbie Gellman of Chef Abbie Gellman. Together, these professionals reach a diverse audience wanting to incorporate a nutritious lifestyle.

"We live in a time where consumers want to experience their food beyond just the taste. They have questions about production, sourcing, etc.", states Abbey Copenhaver. "This tour really helped me experience the production of veal from farm to plate and will help me inform others about the sustainable, ethical, nutritional journey of veal!"

Farms may vary in location, but all veal farmers share the same goal: raising healthy veal calves. Farmers follow the gold standard of animal care set forth by the Veal Quality Assurance program to deliver a safe quality meat to consumers.

"Veal is a protein choice that not only tastes great, it is a sustainable option that fits into a variety of diverse dishes and cooking methods. This tour was an insightful and informative way to see how veal is raised and get to know the farmers and ranchers who work so hard to do it in an ethical manner.", says Tessa Nguyen.

