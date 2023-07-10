The Cigna Group Highlights Advancements in Health Equity, Behavioral Health in 2022 ESG Report

Annual report details strategic roadmap to transform health ecosystem to be more sustainable and equitable

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) today released its 2022 environmental, social, and governance (ESG) report outlining the organization's commitment to transforming the ecosystem of health into one that is sustainable, accessible, and equitable—advancing better health for all.

The Cigna Group (PRNewsfoto/The Cigna Group) (PRNewswire)

"Driven by our purpose, we approach today's global health challenges with urgency, optimism and a confidence that we will continue to make a positive impact. This year's publication, which is our 10th annual report, is a reflection of the passion and hard work that our colleagues around the world do each and every day," said Nancy Ryan, global ESG lead at The Cigna Group. "While our efforts are ongoing, this report celebrates the goals we've met and inspires us to do even more as we build a healthier world for all."

The Cigna Group's ESG framework is built on four pillars: Healthy Society, Healthy Workforce, Healthy Environment, and Healthy Company. The following are just a few examples of the work being done across the organization to improve the health and environmental outcomes of our communities and customers:

Healthy Society in Action: Cigna Healthcare partnered with community health workers to engage customers living with diabetes in communities at higher risk for health disparities. Through the virtual program, health workers addressed social determinants of health and connected customers to relevant resources to meet their needs. In addition, to better address disparities in behavioral health care, Evernorth expanded its behavioral health network to include providers who support cultural and race-related counseling by approximately 21% in 2022.

Healthy Workforce in Action: The Cigna Group's paid caregiver leave benefit was expanded from four weeks to eight weeks, and the organization doubled the number of no-cost employee assistance program (EAP) visits available to employees and their household members per year.

Healthy Environment in Action: In 2022, The Cigna Group joined the In 2022, The Cigna Group joined the RE100 pledge , committing to source renewable electricity for 100% of the organization's global electricity needs by 2030. Other commitments include reducing Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030 from the 2019 baseline and achieving carbon neutrality for operations by 2040.

Healthy Company in Action: By 2025, The Cigna Group aims to increase indirect diverse supplier spend to $1 billion annually, representing nearly 20% of the $5 billion indirect spend in the United States . In 2022, the organization made significant progress toward this target, growing our diverse spend by 20% compared to 2021.

In addition to reporting on the organization's progress to date, this year's report also includes key performance indicators that will be disclosed in future reports for each of area of focus to help demonstrate additional progress.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) is a global health company committed to creating a better future built on the vitality of every individual and every community. We relentlessly challenge ourselves to partner and innovate solutions for better health. The Cigna Group includes products and services marketed under Cigna Healthcare, Evernorth Health Services or its subsidiaries. The Cigna Group maintains sales capabilities in more than 30 countries and jurisdictions, and has approximately 190 million customer relationships around the world. Learn more at thecignagroup.com .

Media Contact

Meaghan MacDonald

(860) 840-1212

meaghan.macdonald@cigna.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Cigna Group