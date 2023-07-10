Ty J. Young Wealth Management Acquires Republic Asset Management

ATLANTA, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta-based financial firm Ty J. Young Wealth Management has acquired Republic Asset Management. The acquisition of the Tallahassee, FL based practice expands the clientele of Ty J. Young in the state and will provide Republic Asset Management clients with access to TJY's full suite of financial services.

"We are thrilled to welcome the clients of Republic Asset Management into the Ty J. Young family," said CEO Ty Young. "We look forward to providing them with exceptional service."

The acquisition marks the 33rd that Ty J. Young Wealth Management has made in the past five years as it expands its presence across the United States.

About Ty J. Young Wealth Management

Ty J. Young Wealth Management is one of America's largest independent wealth management firms. Founded by Ty J. Young in 1998, the firm manages more than $1 billion in assets for more than 7,000 clients nationwide. They are recognized as a thought leader in investment management, retirement planning and insurance with Ty Young frequently being featured on CNBC, Forbes, Fox Business and more. Learn more about Ty J. Young Wealth Management at: https://www.tyjyoung.com/

