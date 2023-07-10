U.S. LawShield® Launches First-Ever FFL DealerShield™ for Select Retailers

Access Complimentary Concierge Services to Assist Federal Firearm Licensees in Staying Legal During Audit

HOUSTON, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. LawShield®, America's premier Legal Defense for Self Defense® organization, today announced the launch of FFL DealerShield™, a unique service that provides legal assistance to Federal Firearms Licensees (FFL) during Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) audits and inspections. FFL DealerShield is an established go-to relationship for retailers that need help with firearms business legal issues at the federal, state, or local level.

"U.S. LawShield's FFL DealerShield team is the single largest private repository of firearms legal knowledge in the United States," said Brooksy Smith, CEO of U.S. LawShield. "We want to make sure our retailers are protected every step of the way in a government audit. "Our team consists of seasoned professionals in the firearms industry and independent national law firms across the country with several hundred years of combined experience in federal firearms law. Plus, we have a nationwide network of Independent Program Attorneys that are experienced in federal and state laws, with a fully loaded network of qualified and experienced paralegals, including former ATF inspection officers."

FFL DealerShield can legally protect FFL businesses and ease audits and inspections for ATF in the following ways:

24/7 LIVE access to legal guidance for emergencies (break-ins, thefts, and fires)

Direct access to the FFL DealerShield team for all firearms law questions

ATF audit live support from the team of attorneys and former ATF agents

Post-audit advice on inspection results and legal options

Education and training on firearms business legal compliance

Updates on firearm laws and ATF regulations

Confidential review of recordkeeping practices

Up to 50% member discounts for further legal needs arising from ATF or other agency actions

"There has never been a service like this before," said Smith. "Our network of experienced professionals is

available to make the audit process as flawless as possible for our retailers. Our mission at U.S. LawShield is to educate, prepare, and protect our members. We want to do the same for our retailers."

Membership is for select U.S. LawShield retailers. To inquire how to become a U.S. LawShield retailer, contact Kristi Elrod at RetailDev@uslawshield.com.

About U.S. LawShield®

Founded in 2009, U.S. LawShield, America's premier Legal Defense for Self-Defense® organization, offers coverage in 46 states and has served more than 2 million members. A network of 300+ Independent Program Attorneys is readily available, plus access to a 24/7/365 hotline and protection for members throughout the legal process after acts of self-defense.

Educate. Prepare. Protect.TM U.S. LawShield is committed to informing and updating you on self-defense laws, providing comprehensive instruction and training, and defending you in your greatest time of need. For more information on U.S. LawShield and its Legal Defense for Self Defense program, visit uslawshield.com.

