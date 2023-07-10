WEMIX joins Mythos ecosystem's governance committee

WEMIX to support Mythos chain through governance activities

Wemade and Mythos Foundation to work together as strategic partners

SEOUL, South Korea, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading South Korean blockchain gaming company Wemade has announced that its WEMIX foundation has officially joined the Mythos Foundation as a Subcommittee member.

(PRNewswire)

Mythical Games, a US-based Web3 game studio, is the initial supporter of the Mythos Foundation and Mythos and Mythos DAO, whose aim is to advance and standardize Web3 gaming. Mythos Foundation currently has more than 20 governance partners, all of which are Web3 and game companies including WEMIX.

In Mythos ecosystem, there exist three subcommittees dedicated to game development and publishing, Web3 and metaverse infrastructure, and esports and guild respectively. WEMIX will join the game subcommittee and contribute to the growth and expansion of Mythos chain through governance activities.

Wemade and Mythos Foundation signed a strategic partnership deal last year. As WEMIX joins the subcommittee, the two parties will accelerate their collaborative effort to help grow each other's ecosystem.

About WEMADE

A renowned industry leader in game development with over 20 years of experience, Korea-based WEMADE is leading a once-in-a-generation shift as the gaming industry pivots to blockchain technology. Through its WEMIX subsidiary, WEMADE aims to accelerate the mass adoption of blockchain technology by building an experience-based, platform-driven, and service-oriented mega-ecosystem to offer a wide spectrum of intuitive, convenient, and easy-to-use Web3 services. Visit www.wemix.com/communication for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wemade Co., Ltd