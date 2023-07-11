Checkout.com launches Identity Verification, a video-based AI solution that verifies customers in under 120 seconds

Uber Eats uses Checkout.com Identity Verification (IDV) to streamline delivery driver onboarding

Businesses can now verify customers seamlessly in under 120 seconds, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, from every country in the world

Powered by AI, trained on billions of data points, it reduces identity fraud by analysing documents over a video stream

LONDON, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Checkout.com , the global payments solution provider, today launches Identity Verification, its first product focused on improving the customer onboarding and identity verification process and expanding Checkout.com's impact on customers' digital experience.

Identity Verification utilises proprietary artificial intelligence and is trained on billions of identity and facial recognition documents. Built for businesses like Fintechs, Rental and Hiring companies, Gaming, and Government organisations, Identity Verification helps businesses scale by having a friction-free, compliant, and quick customer verification process. Developed on an expansive list of ID documents across 195 countries, Checkout.com Identity Verification can verify nearly every citizen in the world. In beta alone, it has verified over 10 million identities and identified over 1 million fraudulent identities.

Uber Eats Senior Operations Manager Baptiste Foulon, said, "We're delighted to be working with the Checkout.com Identity Verification teams to take full advantage of their expertise so that we can guarantee the authenticity of every document provided and the best delivery experience for all independent delivery drivers using the Uber Eats app."

AI-supported video-streaming to improve customer journey

Identity fraud is evolving, with deep fakes and deceptive documents growing in sophistication. Single-frame photos often fail due to poor image quality or are managed by a system that cannot keep up with new types of fraud. Checkout.com Identity Verification solves this problem by using 25 fps, 1000 images/flow video streaming. Using video mode on a mobile phone, customers now show an identity document and their face while the sophisticated AI guides users throughout the process, providing live feedback on how to show document authenticity and move their face so the AI can recognise them to combat fraud. It will also tell users if the document they are scanning is invalid, i.e. the wrong passport or driving licence.

"We deeply believe in the intersection between digital payments and online identity verification. Legacy systems requiring an appointment with a human being or limited to certain days a week are not conducive to the long-term growth of the digital economy. By utilising AI and algorithms trained on billions of data points alongside a video stream that simply requires an internet connection, we can now verify identity documents to facilitate customer onboarding and comply with KYC requirements quickly and accurately", said Meron Colbeci, Chief Product Officer at Checkout.com.

Checkout.com Identity Verification removes the complexity of requiring a specific app or software compatibility and now allows users to verify their identity anytime and anywhere, requiring only an internet connection. Businesses can direct users to an interface with their logo and branding to facilitate a seamless experience in less than 120 seconds. Businesses can now onboard users 24/7, 7 days a week, without human interaction, all while building trust in the brand.

"The fact that Checkout.com Identity Verification uses live video to verify users' face and identity document means that the process is simple, efficient, and very reliable for users. The user guidance provided by AI means that the KYC process is smooth and easy for our candidates as well", said Camille Six, General Manager at leading recruitment platform, StaffMe.

Overcoming ID fraud through AI and machine learning

Identity Verification's AI can quickly verify authentic identities across over 3000+ identity documents. By moving the identity document on the video, the AI can monitor hologram and colour changes common in most documents, as well as transparency and opacity. With the user doing a series of short and easy face movements, the AI can quickly identify possible deep fakes or fraudulent identity documents.

The platform's time to verify from start to completion is 120 seconds for 90% of users. 70% of identities are verified in less than 20 seconds, and any identities that can not be verified in that time are passed to a dedicated team for a systematic human review. These experts have been trained by customs police officers on ID document security features and the methodology to assess a face match. To date, Identity Verification has identified over 1 million fraudulent identities in beta alone.

"The Checkout.com Identity Verification experience performed better than our usual process for converting our prospects into customers. Their promise looked great on paper and lived up to it in practice", said Ophélie Robin, Director of Digital Innovation at Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance.

To learn more about Checkout.com Identity Verification, visit our website .

About Checkout.com

Checkout.com is a global payments solution provider that helps businesses and their communities thrive in the digital economy. Purpose-built with performance, scalability, and speed in mind, its modular payments platform is ideal for enterprise businesses looking to integrate better payment solutions seamlessly. Checkout.com is trusted by global companies like Sony, Wise, GE Healthcare, and Shein. With an international team spread across 19 offices worldwide, it offers innovative solutions that flex to your needs, valuable insights that help you get smart about your payments' performance, and expertise you can count on as you navigate the complexities of an ever-shifting world. Find out more at www.checkout.com .

