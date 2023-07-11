IEM Achieves ISO 9001 Certification

Firm recognized for consistently providing quality services to meet client needs

MORRISVILLE, N.C., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IEM, a global consulting firm focused on emergency management, disaster recovery, and digital citizen services, is pleased to announce that the company was granted ISO 9001 certification.

IEM Logo (PRNewsfoto/Innovative Emergency Management, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

IEM's ISO 9001:2015 certificate (#US23/00000246) was issued by SGS North America Inc., a world-class management systems certification body. The scope of IEM's certification includes "project management of contracted services for emergency management, and for the protection, security, and recovery of lives or property that can include the design, provision, and use of associated software tools." Activities at IEM's North Carolina headquarters are included in the scope of certification.

The ISO 9001 designation is the world's most widely recognized quality management standard (QMS), set by the International Organization of Standardization. The certification provides a model for companies of all types and sizes to build an effective quality management system. The standard is based on several quality management principles, including having a strong customer focus, involvement of high-level company management, an outlined process-based approach, and ongoing improvement processes.

IEM underwent an extensive companywide audit to ensure its practices met ISO requirements. The process can help increase an organization's credibility while identifying risks and opportunities for improvement. Achieving this certification highlights a company's ability to consistently meet clients' needs and adhere to regulatory and statutory requirements.

"While IEM received no deficiency findings, we always strive to discover areas where we could improve for our clients as well as ahead of the next annual audit," noted IEM Chief Administrative Officer Brad Tiffee. "We appreciate the support from each sector for their willingness to follow processes and provide proper documentation to show our ongoing commitment to meeting or exceeding QMS standards to best serve our clients."

This recognition aligns with IEM's practice of providing effective, evidence-based solutions tailored to our clients and our mission to deliver quality results consistently.

"This was a significant undertaking and took a year to prepare," Tiffee said. "While so many of the IEM team played a role, I want to specifically recognize Jim Manuel, Process and Quality Engineer, and Chris Oxner, Manager of Process and Knowledge Management, who were key players in IEM's securing this designation."

About IEM

IEM is a global crisis and disaster management consulting firm dedicated to building a safe, secure, and resilient world. Founded in 1985, IEM is the largest woman- and minority-owned firm in the world focused on providing services and expertise across the emergency management cycle — from preparedness and mitigation to response and recovery. We integrate science, technology, and real-world experience to provide our customers with innovative solutions and outcomes that matter. For information, visit www.iem.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Innovative Emergency Management, Inc.