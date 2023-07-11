The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Makes Fast Company's Fifth Annual List of the Best Workplaces for Innovators in Nonprofit Category

Joining Adobe, Spotify, Nvidia, Morgan Stanley, and many others

RYE BROOK, N.Y., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast Company today announced its fifth annual Best Workplaces for Innovators list, honoring organizations and businesses that demonstrate an inspiring commitment to encourage and develop innovation at all levels. The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) came in as a finalist in the Nonprofit Category for excelling at innovation, implementation and impact and providing a safe space for cultivating the talent, learning and bold ideas that drive groundbreaking progress.

Leukemia & Lymphoma Society logo (PRNewsfoto/The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society) (PRNewswire)

Developed in collaboration with Accenture, the 2023 Best Workplaces for Innovators ranks 100 winners from a variety of industries, including entertainment, biotech, consumer packaged goods, marketing, education, healthcare, and many more. Fast Company editors and Accenture researchers collaborated together to score nearly 1,000 submissions, and a panel of eight distinguished judges reviewed and endorsed the top 100 companies. The 2023 awards feature workplaces from around the world.

"We're so proud to be recognized as an innovative leader, especially alongside other world-class organizations, and beyond thrilled to be the only organization featured in the nonprofit category on both Fast Company's 2022 Brands That Matter list and the 2023 Best Workplaces for Innovators list," said newly appointed LLS president and CEO, E. Anders Kolb, M.D. "One of the reasons I was so excited to join LLS was to work with such a talented, dedicated, mission-focused group of people—all committed to advancing treatment and care for blood cancer patients and their families."

With a distinct focus on generating revenue for the LLS mission and improving the quality of life of employees and the blood cancer community, LLS's innovative efforts entail:

Deepening the commitment to patients

Cultivating a "growth-mindset"

Encouraging a learning environment

Creating space for innovation

Making the landscape for ideas more equitable

Acknowledging innovative ideas

LLS's Innovation Team encourages employees across the organization to join their collaborative and creative spaces. In one example, during a workshop last year, the team invited employees to come up with ways to increase collegiate participation in LLS's movement to raise funds and awareness for blood cancer. The collegiate expansion focused workshop involved employees at every level, and included recent college graduates, cancer survivors, and existing LLS College Club founders. This is the type of innovative thinking that brings progress.

Every action matters, and there are so many ways to support LLS's mission: Explore current career opportunities, donate at LLS.org to advance research and help more patients and families, become an advocate for better healthcare policies, engage with one of many volunteer opportunities, or follow on social media (@LLSusa).

"Innovation is a global priority, and this year's list has a decidedly international flavor," says Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "Five of the top 10 ranked companies, including No. 1, Canva, are not headquartered in the U.S."

To see the complete list, go to https://www.fastcompany.com/best-workplaces-for-innovators/list.

Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators issue (Summer 2023) is available online now, and the print issue will be on newsstands beginning July 18, 2023. Join the Best Workplaces for Innovators conversation using #FCBestWorkplaces.

