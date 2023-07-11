Polaris Inc. and The National Forest Foundation Announce Recipients of 2023 Polaris Fund for Outdoor Recreation Grants

Projects in Arizona, Colorado, and Vermont will receive financial support

MEDINA, Minn., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII), a global leader in powersports, in partnership with the National Forest Foundation (NFF) announced the 2023 recipients of the Polaris Fund for Outdoor Recreation grants. The partnership between Polaris and NFF was established in 2021 with the Polaris Foundation pledging to donate $5 million to the NFF over five years to provide grants and project funding to support outdoor recreation and conservation work to help protect forests and surrounding lands for years to come.

"At Polaris, we are passionate about helping people discover the joy of spending time outdoors through adventure and exploration," said Lucy Clark Dougherty, president of the Polaris Foundation. "Through the Polaris Fund for Outdoor Recreation with the NFF we are able to support trail restoration, protect watersheds and improve wildlife habitat projects that will continue to facilitate a greater outdoors experience for all."

This year's funding will support partnership projects in various National Forest locations, including the Kelly Motorized Trail system in Arizona, the Alpine Tunnel in Colorado, and the Stagecoach Trail in Vermont.

"We are extremely grateful for this long-term partnership with the Polaris team," said Mary Mitsos, President and CEO of the National Forest Foundation. "The opportunity to work with a brand that is passionate about outdoor recreation and restoration is uplifting and refreshing as we continue to build up public lands."

On the Kelly Motorized Trail system, (Coconino National Forest, Ariz.) this grant will help install signage, including maps, regulations, and safety information at the trailheads and off-highway vehicle (OHV) safety signage throughout the trail system. These trails are the Forest's most popular trail system and the goal of this grant is to enable the protection of the local habitat.

On the Alpine Tunnel Road, (Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre, and Gunnison National Forests, Colo.) the grant will work to restore and reopen the historic Palisade Wall which was closed due to damage caused by an avalanche in 2016. This project will include reconstructing the damaged wall with hand-cut, dry-stacked stones in accordance with historic masonry designs.

Lastly, the Polaris Fund has allocated funds towards the Stagecoach Trail OHV project (Green Mountain National Forest, Vt.). This project will address drainage issues and reduce erosion concerns to benefit users, safeguard water resources, and protect critical habitats for species.

To learn more about the Polaris and NFF partnership, please visit https://www.polaris.com/en-us/national-forest-foundation-partnership/ . To learn more about Polaris, visit www.polaris.com/en-us/ , and to get involved in reforestation visit www.nationalforests.org

