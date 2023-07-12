Fidelity Energy & Sustainability Expands into New England with Key Acquisition

The acquisition of Environmental Systems Corporation (ESC) creates a regional center of excellence for Fidelity's energy consulting, end-to-end sustainable solutions, advanced building system integrations, and ESG advisory services

HUNT VALLEY, Md., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity Building Services Group (Fidelity BSG) announced today the acquisition of Environmental Systems Corporation (ESC) as part of the strategic expansion of Fidelity Energy & Sustainability, a national team of professionals dedicated to the transformation of buildings into energy-efficient, sustainable, and healthy environments.

Fidelity Energy & Sustainability (PRNewsfoto/Fidelity Building Services Group) (PRNewswire)

Headquartered in West Hartford, Conn., ESC has built a strong reputation as a trusted service and end-to-end solutions provider for a variety of sophisticated facilities and clients, including commercial, industrial, healthcare, education, government, utilities, and municipalities throughout the Northeastern United States.

"We are very excited to enter this new geography for Fidelity with strong partners that are highly technical industry leaders and who share a culture of service excellence," says Dave Lanphar, CEO/Partner of Fidelity BSG, the parent company of Fidelity Energy & Sustainability. "We enthusiastically welcome this outstanding team to our company."

ESC was founded as a building automation integrator that has grown into a complement of energy solution-based offerings that deliver savings and greenhouse gas reductions to a marquee client roster. The company will join Fidelity BSG as part of its Energy & Sustainability Group and continue to provide transformative solutions and services to its notable clients.

Craig McCurdy, President of ESC, commented, "We knew it was time to find a partner to take our company to the next level. We had no shortage of options but found Fidelity to be by far the best for us. The company's vision, talent, and culture are world-class and can clearly bring us where we want to be."

Fidelity Energy & Sustainability brings pragmatic yet innovative energy-based solutions to customers in commercial, industrial, and institutional markets. Dan Weeden, President of Fidelity Energy & Sustainability, added, "Everything we touch has an energy component to it. We are the company that large energy users look to for optimizing equipment and systems, transforming the way those facilities impact their corporation's bottom lines for financial benefit and sustainability commitments."

To learn more about Fidelity BSG and its companies, including Fidelity Energy & Sustainability, please visit fidelitybsg.com.

About Fidelity Building Services Group

Fidelity Building Services Group (Fidelity BSG) is a leading national provider of technical building services and solutions for the commercial and industrial facilities market. Our product and service offerings include HVAC/Mechanical Services, Energy & Sustainability Engineering, Advanced Building Automation, and Emergency Power Systems. Our core markets are commercial, industrial, and institutional facilities. Fidelity BSG leaders are some of the most highly regarded individuals in the service, construction, and engineering communities. Collectively, we share a commitment to advancing the cause of building energy efficiencies, sustainable energy solutions, and service excellence.

In 1945, Fidelity BSG was founded as a full-service mechanical engineering, contracting, and service company that introduced air conditioning, refrigeration, and process cooling to a new marketplace. The advent of air conditioning went on to revolutionize the entire building industry, and Fidelity BSG has been on the leading edge ever since. Today, through strategic acquisitions and partnerships, the Fidelity BSG geographic footprint has grown beyond the Mid-Atlantic, extending through the South, Southeast, Midwest, Gulf, and Northeast regions. We have over 2,300 Team Members, more than 70 locations serving 23 states, and over 75 years of excellence delivering Proactive, World-Class Service.

About Environmental Systems Corporation

Environmental Systems Corporation (ESC), A Fidelity Company, is a building-integrated systems contractor that helps facility owners and managers enhance building performance by planning and integrating intelligent building solutions.

ESC implements smart technology for sustainable operations, balancing energy use and occupant comfort from one seamless front-end interface. Our experienced technicians provide facility assessment, equipment installation, and on-site maintenance and support services to keep your assets connected and operating at peak performance. Whether you require a turnkey solution or are seeking to replace or upgrade a specific component of your existing system, ESC has the expertise to deliver products and solutions that enhance and simplify facilities management.

