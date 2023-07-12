iQ Credit Union Announces New Treasury Management Services

VANCOUVER, Wash., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iQ Credit Union (iQ), a member-owned, modern-day financial institution based in the Pacific Northwest, today announces the launch of its treasury management services, offering business members access to its automated clearing house (ACH) and fraud prevention tools.

"iQ launching treasury management is a significant moment for our business services team," Jeremy Wiersma, VP of business services at iQ Credit Union, said. "We are now able to empower our members with seamless financial solutions in one place."

With the new ACH tool, business members will be able to increase security, collect payments seamlessly, improve cash flow, cut processing fees, reduce paperwork, eliminate paper checks, and easily connect members to financial software.

In addition to ACH, iQ offers Check Positive Pay, where members will be able to decide and verify check details, including matching a payee's name to the checks issued. Also available with business fraud protection is ACH Positive Pay, which automatically alerts members if there are any red flags with any ACH transactions against their accounts. Members can review and return any fraudulent and unauthorized ACH activity as well.

"The business services team is always looking for ways to better serve our business members," Gayle Rust Gustafson, chief lending officer at iQ, said. "Not only are we bringing convenience to their banking needs but also providing them with security and a personalized customer experience."

