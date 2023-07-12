Natural Grocers® Invites Customers to Soak up Summer Discounts with 'Splash into Savings' Event

Chill out with deals of up to 60% off July 13 – 15, 2023

LAKEWOOD, Colo., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers®, the largest family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S., invites customers to its "Splash into Savings" event, July 13 – 15, 2023. Customers can also take part in additional incentives throughout the month including a grilling giveaway, {N}power® BINGO and enjoy some novel summer recipes that are good4uSM, affordable and easy to create.

SPLASH INTO SUMMER SAVINGS WITH NATURAL GROCERS

July is a month that brims with summertime fun. Whether it's family vacations, trips to the pool, tasting the vibrant flavors of seasonal fruits and veggies, taking an evening stroll to escape the heat and connect with neighbors, or gazing at the stars for "just one more minute", Natural Grocers has the ingredients, products and recipes to accompany that lazy, delicious summer vibe in an Always AffordableSM fashion. Customers can expect even deeper discounts July 13 – 15.i

July 13 – 15: Splash into savings with up to 60% off select items:

Pick up the perfect treat for a hike or camping trip - Enjoy Life TM Dairy-Free Chocolate Bars for only 99¢/ea.

Grab an 8 pack of Nixie Sparkling Water ® ( 25% off ) and chill out on that upcoming road trip.

Don't forget to pack the Alba Botanica® Sunscreen (30% off select varieties).

June 30 – July 29: All customers can save up to 40% off Natural Grocers Always Affordable PricesSM in every department, including summertime frozen favorites, supplements, snacks and more.ii

What's red, white and blue, plus 23% off ? Goodpop ® select frozen dessert pops ( $4.45 / 4-8 ct .). These delicious, frozen treats are made with wholesome, plant-based ingredients and are the perfect way to chill out with friends and family.

At 25% off , it's hard to beat the price, taste and seasonal appropriateness of the deliciously bold Late July ® Tortilla Chips ( $3.59 /7.8 oz).

Creamy and cool, Bellwether Farms® Organic Whole Milk Yogurts are 28% off ( $1.35 ea./5.3 oz.) – a delightful addition to any breakfast, packed lunch or picnic.

{N}POWER® FAMILY PERKS

Members of {N}power®, Natural Grocers' free loyalty program, will have access to additional rewards, a grilling giveaway and meal deals throughout the month, including:

July 1 – 31: BINGO – "Shop to Win" up to $15 in {N}power rewards (valid August 1 – 14). {N}power customers will receive an updated BINGO Board via email as they complete squares such as "Spend $10 on Body Care Products". Complete 1 line, 4 lines or the full board by July 31 for autoloaded $5 , $10 or $15 reward. iii

June 30 – July 31 : "Spend and Win"! {N}power members who spend $100 or more will get an automatic entry to win a Natural Grocers ® branded grilling kit and cutting board. iv

Through July 31 : Keep things simple, affordable and delicious with Natural Grocers' good4u Meal Deals such as v (feed a family of four for under $15 ), a Protein-Packed Pasta Salad (feeds 4 for under $13 ) or a classic Burger Meal Deal (feeds 4 for under $13 ). Keep things simple, affordable and delicious with Natural Grocers' good4u Meal Deals such as Breakfast Tacos (feed a family of four for under), a Protein-Packed Pasta Salad (feeds 4 for under) or a classic Burger Meal Deal (feeds 4 for under).

RECIPES & EDUCATION FROM NATURAL GROCERS

Known as America's Nutrition Education ExpertsSM, top chefs and nutrition consultants from Natural Grocers have provided a selection of seasonal good4u recipes and educational content to help stir up delicious ideas, while staying Rooted in HealthSM.

See more of what Natural Grocers has to offer this month by visiting www.naturalgrocers.com or follow Natural Grocers on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 164 stores in 21 states. Visit www.NaturalGrocers.com for more information and store locations.

i Offers are redeemable only for in-store customer purchases at participating Natural Grocers stores from 07/13/23 – 07/15/23. Any stated discounts are on regular prices and cannot be combined with other offers. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

ii Unless otherwise noted, offers are available only from 06/30/23 to 07/29/23 and are redeemable only for in-store customer purchases at participating stores. Quantity limited to stock on hand, no rainchecks. Unless otherwise noted, all discounts are on regular prices, cannot be redeemed for store credit or cash and cannot be combined with other offers. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

iii Offer valid only from July 1, 2023 to July 31, 2023 ("Offer Period"). To receive an {N}power BINGO reward, customers must purchase items from Natural Grocers stores that meet the stated requirements in five consecutive BINGO squares (a "BINGO line"). Complete at least five (5) BINGO squares during the Offer Period to receive one of the following {N}power rewards: Complete one (1) BINGO line to receive a $5 reward; complete four (4) BINGO lines to receive a $10 reward; and complete a full BINGO board (five (5) BINGO lines) to receive a $15 reward. The maximum reward amount under this promotion is $15. No more than one (1) reward will be applied. Reward may not be redeemed for gift cards, store credit or cash. Unless stated otherwise, minimum purchase requirement set forth in a BINGO square will be met when cumulative, in-store purchases of qualifying items during Offer Period, exclusive of sales tax, exceed the minimum amount (in Natural Grocers' sole discretion). Earned rewards will be autoloaded to customer's {N}power account by August 1, 2023. Instacart purchases do not qualify for this promotion. Must click on this image to enroll and participate in BINGO promotion. Must enter phone number at checkout for purchases to qualify. Progress towards earning a square may be viewed on customer's {N}power dashboard. Void where prohibited by law.

iv NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open only to legal residents, 18 years or older, of the following states: AZ, AR, CO, ID, IA, KS, LA, MN, MO, MT, NE, NV, NM, ND, OK, OR, SD, TX, UT, WA and WY. Must be an {N}power member to enter. One winner per store. Natural Grocers employees, including members of their households, are not eligible. Promotion starts on 6/30/23 and ends 7/31/23. For official rules, complete details and alternative mode of entry, visit www.naturalgrocers.com/sweepstakes. Sponsor: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors.

v Offer is available to registered {N}power members only. Must enter phone number at checkout to redeem. Under price reflects 1/2 package of bacon, 1/2 bag of cheese shreds, and 1/2 jar of salsa. This offer ends July 31, 2023 and is redeemable only for in-store purchases at participating Natural Grocers stores. Pricing subject to change without notice. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors.

