ARIZONA TEAMSTERS READY TO STRIKE FOR FIRST CONTRACT AT REPUBLIC SERVICES

Teamsters Local 104 Members Vote to Authorize ULP Strike in Waste Giant's Backyard

PHOENIX, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Local 104 members in Phoenix have voted by 99 percent to authorize a strike at Republic Services after months of contentious contract negotiations for a first contract. The 116 waste workers seek to address years of concerns regarding pay, health care, safety, working conditions, and lack of respect. The company continues to stall in negotiations and has committed several unfair labor practice (ULP) charges during the workers' organizing and bargaining efforts.

"Republic Services does not value us as workers and is continuously violating federal law," said Danny Domingez, a five-year driver at Republic Services serving on the worker-led bargaining committee. "All we want is a fair contract."

In October, Domingez and his co-workers overcame a fierce anti-union campaign by Republic Services to join Local 104. In February and March, more than 100 additional Republic Services workers voted overwhelmingly for Teamster representation in two separate elections at facilities in North Phoenix and Mesa, Ariz.

"The company continues to delay negotiations. After months of failing to address these workers' demands, our members sent a clear message to Republic Services by voting overwhelmingly to strike," said Josh Graves, Vice President of Local 104. "They are fired up and ready to hit the streets if Republic doesn't get back to the table and take these negotiations seriously."

Headquartered in Phoenix, Republic Services [NYSE: RSG] is the second-largest trash collection and landfill company in the U.S. The International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents more than 7,000 Republic Services workers nationwide.

Over the last several years, Republic Services has forced high-profile strikes across the U.S., disrupting trash collection for hundreds of thousands of people and putting communities at risk.

"Our fight at Republic Services is growing by the day. Teamsters in Arizona are on the front lines in Republic's backyard. They have shown immense strength in their determination to secure a first contract that reflects their worth," said Chuck Stiles, Director of the Teamsters Solid Waste and Recycling Division. "Teamsters nationwide are standing by, prepared to take militant action, and ready to stand shoulder-to-shoulder against the corporate greed and exploitation."

