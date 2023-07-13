Elizabeth Property Group Closes on Investment in Six-Property Portfolio of Texas Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) Projects; Financing Provided by Funds Affiliated with American South Fund Management, LLC

Investment finances the acquisition/renovation of 1,444 affordable units throughout Texas

DALLAS, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elizabeth Property Group (EPG) has closed on the acquisition of a portfolio of six Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) apartment properties located in Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, Beaumont, Huntsville, Bryan-College Station, and Wichita Falls, TX. The portfolio totals 1,444 units of affordable housing with the capacity to house an estimated 3,000 tenants. Funds affiliated with American South Fund Management, LLC partnered with Dallas-based Elizabeth Property Group (EPG) to purchase and renovate the portfolio.

All units will continue to be affordable for renters at incomes less than 60% of the Area Median Income (AMI) through 2042 and 2043. The developments are located in census tracts with an average poverty rate of 36% and a 75% average minority population. Renovations will include deferred maintenance, painting, and replacing of flooring within units, exterior and landscaping upgrades. No tenants will be displaced because of renovations.

The six investment properties located in the Dallas and Houston regions are: Willow Green in Houston (336 units); Woodglen Park I & II in Duncanville (232 units); Pine Club in Beaumont (232 units); Ridgewood West in Huntsville (232 units); Saddlewood Club in Bryan (232 units); Tealwood Place in Wichita (180 units).

"The Texas LIHTC Portfolio exemplifies Elizabeth Property Group's mission of maintaining quality affordable housing for local residents," said Tisha Vaidya, Co-Founder and Principal of Elizabeth Property Group. "We are thrilled to be partnering with ASFM once again to preserve critically needed affordable housing throughout Texas."

"Preserving 1,444 affordable units for low-income Texans is the type of project that meets the core of our mission," said Deborah La Franchi, ASFM Managing Partner. "Our funds' investment with EPG ensures that all of these units will be LIHTC for the next 20 years."

"We are delighted to be investing with EPG in Texas again," said David Alexander, ASFM Managing Partner. "EPG's commitment to increasing and renovating affordable housing throughout Texas aligns with ASFM's goals to support disadvantaged-income earners and spur local economic development.

Since 2018, ASFM's impact funds have made 22 investments in throughout the American south, totalling $96 million in equity investment.

