Ascendion Launches New Hub in Monterrey, Mexico, to Accelerate Global Software Innovation

Ascendion, a U.S.-based software engineering company, expands in Mexico with a new office in Monterrey .

Will add more than 200 jobs in Mexico in the next six months, and estimates more than 1,500 jobs over the next three years.

The estimated total economic impact for Mexico over three years will be at least $100 million .

Mexico will become a global hub for Generative AI skills. 100% of software engineers in Mexico will become certified in AI deployment

Secretary of Economy of Nuevo León Iván Rivas Rodríguez, welcomes Ascendion to Mexico . "We extend a warm welcome to Ascendion as they make their mark in Mexico . Together with Ascendion, Nuevo León is carving its path as a technology and innovation hub, not just in Mexico but also in the world."

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascendion, a leading provider of digital engineering services, is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest office in Monterrey, Mexico. This strategic move marks a significant milestone for Ascendion as it expands its footprint into one of Mexico's most vibrant technology and business hubs.

Ascendion executives and local government officials at an event to open Ascendion's newest hub in Monterrey, Mexico, to serve global clients with software innovation solutions. (PRNewswire)

Over the next three years, Ascendion plans to create over 1,500 new jobs in Mexico, contributing at least $100 million to the country's flourishing economy. The company plans on making Mexico a major delivery hub for Generative AI engineering solutions, and 100% of software engineers in Mexico will become certified in AI deployment.

Ascendion's commitment to Mexico is evident in its choice to establish their LATAM headquarters in Monterrey, a city known for its forward-thinking environment and as a magnet for global companies such as Tesla, Unilever, Siemens, Amazon, and many more.

As part of the opening ceremony, Ascendion was honored to have the enthusiastic support of prominent leaders in Nuevo León, including the Honorable Iván Rivas Rodríguez, Secretary of Economy of the Government of the State of Nuevo León, and the Honorable Emmanuel Loo, Deputy Secretary of Economic Development of the State of Nuevo León.

"We extend a warm welcome to Ascendion as they expand in Mexico," said Secretary Iván Rivas. "Nuevo León, with its thriving economy, educational institutions, remarkable startups, and the presence of renowned companies, is well on its way to becoming a global economic powerhouse. Together with Ascendion, Nuevo León is carving its path as a technology and innovation hub, not just in Mexico but also in the world."

Ravi Arcot, Vice President and Country Manager of Mexico, shared his excitement about Ascendion's new venture. "Monterrey truly embodies the concept of a 'city for the future.' The strong education system, extraordinary talent quality, exceptional transportation network, vibrant economy, cultural alignment, and rich history make it the perfect location for our new headquarters in Mexico," stated Arcot. "Many of our clients are seeking engineering services from Mexico, and we are already delivering outstanding results from Monterrey."

With a workforce of over 6,000 dedicated professionals, Ascendion is a pioneer in software innovation solutions. The company has consistently achieved above-market growth rates and recently announced plans to double its workforce in India to over 2,000 employees.

Ascendion's expansion in Mexico signifies an investment in delivering cutting-edge software engineering solutions to current and future clients. The company's commitment to driving global innovation in Mexico is further cemented by its newest hub in Monterrey, a city poised to shape the technological landscape of tomorrow.

Karthik Krishnamurthy, CEO at Ascendion, emphasized the company's dedication to its clients and the future of software engineering. "We stand on the threshold of the next phase of the digital revolution where software, data, and Generative AI solutions have never been more crucial," stated Krishnamurthy. "We have been operating in Mexico for some time now. Our newest office in Monterrey will quickly become our largest software engineering hub outside of India with a strong focus on applied AI. We are thrilled about our newest office in Mexico and eagerly anticipate continuing our growth and partnership in the years to come."

Ascendion is a leading provider of digital engineering services, committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation. Our engineering, cloud, data, experience design, and talent transformation capabilities accelerate innovation for Global 2000 clients. Ascendion is headquartered in New Jersey. In addition to our remote/hybrid workforce, we have 20 offices across the US, India, and Mexico. We are committed to building technology that elevates life with an inclusive workforce, service to our communities, and a vibrant culture. For more information, please go to https://ai.ascendion.com/ and https://ascendion.com/.

