Independence Blue Cross teams up with Carallel to give caregivers a support system to lean on as their loved ones are discharged from the hospital

PHILADELPHIA, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Independence Blue Cross (Independence) is working with Carallel to give more support to those caring for a loved one on Medicare Advantage who was just discharged from the hospital. Carallel is a company that provides high-touch support and high-tech tools to caregivers. Together, the two organizations have developed a program that gives caregivers the support system they need to take care of their loved ones after a hospitalization. It provides them with access to expert advice, practical assistance, planning resources, support groups, and connections with Carallel's Care Advocates.

Research from the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association finds that nearly 51 million Americans who are elderly or who have a serious medical condition require a caregiver. This represents a significant share of the population, resulting in a profound economic impact estimated at $264 billion annually. That figure captures the direct impact, accounting for time spent caregiving and its influence on caregiver decisions around work, absenteeism, and productivity. It also includes indirect impact, which accounts for poor health outcomes associated with the demands of providing care.

"Family caregivers take on enormous responsibility for loved ones — never more so than when that loved one has been hospitalized," said Heidi Syropoulos, M.D., medical director for Government Markets at Independence. "They face unexpected challenges and unfamiliar responsibilities. Through our work with Carallel, we are able to 'show up' for caregivers who 'show up' for our members. We want to support them when they need it, so they can support their loved ones with confidence."

Those who are caring for Independence Medicare Advantage members are able to enroll in the program in the weeks after their loved one is discharged from the hospital. Once enrolled, they have structured touchpoints with Carallel's Care Advocates who provide a listening ear and knowledgeable advice. They also have access to educational and collaborative digital tools that are available 24/7. The program has four key focus areas:

Building and maintaining caregiver resilience

Creating a manageable plan and confidence in its execution

Assisting caregivers with complex tasks and responsibilities (e.g., advance care planning, accessing care, finding in-home supports, vetting senior living options, etc.)

Collaborating with Independence Case Management to make sure there is a good member experience.

Caregivers who are currently enrolled in the program have been highly engaged. They have averaged nearly 10 interactions with Carallel Care Advocates since the program began on January 1, 2023. What's more, nearly two-thirds of caregivers who completed the program have asked for ongoing support. This shows that there is a great need for caregiver education and encouragement.

"The greatest correlation to readmissions is being alone and unsupported. After a hospital stay, family caregivers jump in to coordinate care, tend to activites of daily living, manage medications, and watch over their loved ones. It is stressful and complicated and, too often, caregivers are exhausted, overwhelmed, uninformed, and unsure about the future. But, when caregivers receive the support they need in these moments that matter, their loved ones have better outcomes," said Shara Cohen, Chief Executive Officer, Carallel. "We are excited to partner with Independence and other organizations that recognize the importance of their members' caregivers, celebrate them and do their part to make the caregivers' journey easier."

Members must have a Medicare Advantage plan with Independence and must have been recently discharged from the hospital for their caregiver to be eligible for the program. For more information on the program visit, https://carallel.com/independence/.

