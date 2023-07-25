Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Hagan Insurance Group

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based Hagan Insurance Group. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Hagan Insurance Group provides insurance member benefits and financial management to professional associations and affinity groups. Brian Hagan, Michael Murphy and their team will remain in their current location under the direction of Kevin Garvin, head of Affinity North America for Gallagher's retail property/casualty brokerage operations.

"Hagan Insurance Group will enhance our association offerings, bringing us complementary expertise and providing significant cross-selling opportunities," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am delighted to welcome Brian, Michael and their associates to Gallagher."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

