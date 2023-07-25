BGL Welcomes Nick Melton and Owen Weihman to Establish Digital Infrastructure Practice

The addition of Melton & Weihman establishes a new group for the firm as part of a broader expansion strategy for BGL's Infrastructure & Environment vertical

NEW YORK, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL), a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Nick Melton and Owen Weihman as new Managing Directors within its Infrastructure & Environment vertical where they will establish BGL's new Digital Infrastructure investment banking team. Based in New York, they also contribute to BGL's growing presence on the East Coast.

"BGL represents an ideal platform to serve companies and financial sponsors in the digital infrastructure space," said Mr. Melton. "Clients in this sector place a premium on independent advice, industry knowledge, and longstanding relationships. BGL's strong Infrastructure & Environment team, full-service advisory and capital markets capabilities, and experience in the middle market will position the firm to capitalize on the market dynamics that matter most to digital infrastructure players."

Nick, who will lead BGL's investment banking activities in Digital Infrastructure, has nearly 30 years of experience in the telecommunications and digital infrastructure industries, and has advised on landmark M&A, restructuring, and capital markets transactions. He has held Managing Director roles at Lazard, Rothschild, and Greenhill, and was most recently Head of North America at Rubicon Capital Advisors, an infrastructure focused advisory firm. Nick graduated Beta Gamma Sigma from the University of Virginia's McIntire School of Commerce.

Owen has over 15 years of experience in strategic advisory, digital infrastructure, and renewable energy. During his career, he has served as a Director in the Mergers & Acquisitions Group at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where he advised on more than $25 billion of announced public and private M&A transactions, and held a senior operating role at Safari Energy, where he led teams developing commercial-scale renewable energy projects. Prior to joining BGL, he was a Director at Rubicon Capital Advisors. Owen graduated from Williams College and holds an MBA from the University of Virginia's Darden School of Business.

"We are pleased to welcome Nick and Owen to our firm and excited about the experience and relationships they bring to the firm's capabilities in digital infrastructure," said Effram Kaplan, Head of BGL's Infrastructure & Environment vertical. "Their impressive backgrounds and extensive expertise in strategic advisory will help us expand in this high-growth and strategically important sector."

BGL's new Digital Infrastructure group is one of several sectors within the firm's Infrastructure & Environment vertical, which also includes Environmental Infrastructure, Energy Transition, and Transportation & Logistics Infrastructure. Nick and Owen augment the addition of Craig Decker earlier this year, leading investment banking efforts in Transportation & Logistics Services and Infrastructure.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructurings, business valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and New York, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 35 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

